Patriot Maven Mailbag: Patriots-Browns Strategy, Offensive and Defensive Lines and More

Patriot Maven tackles various issues, such as the Pats’ strategy against the Browns and the team’s chances to contend for the AFC East title in this weekend’s question-and-answer session with fans.

The New England Patriots are set to face off against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, November 14.

This weekend, Patriot Maven opened up our mailbag to answer your Patriots questions. Here are some of the week’s best questions for #MavenMike:

Q: With Damien Harris out & Rhamondre Stevenson questionable to play tomorrow, how will this impact the Pats offensive game against the Browns ?

From: Starra (@ketojerseygirl)

This is probably the most popular question on the minds of most Patriots fans, Starra. As a result, a question of this magnitude deserved its own article. I offer my thoughts on both Harris and Stevenson HERE, and also offer my thanks for a great question.

Q: Do you think Mike Onwenu will remain at RT if Trent Brown comes back?

From: Bradyboy12 (@TuckerRossCon)

This is also a great question, and a quite common one too throughout Patriots fandom. Despite the temptation to move Brown back to left tackle, and keep Onwenu in on the right side, the logical move for the Patriots would be to return to the original concept for their offensive line…at least, for the beginning of Brown’s return. Though Wynn has had his recent struggles, (with Karras playing the left guard spot admirably, as well), the former Georgia Bulldog has still proven to be a solid left tackle, when healthy. The Pats have not made any major additions, or subtractions, to their offensive line personnel in the weeks since Brown’s injury. Therefore, conventional wisdom should indicate that the team would be curious to see how their initial starting five would perform in repeated settings. Should Wynn’s struggles continue, however, a move back to left tackle cannot be ruled out for Brown.

Q: How much do you think they will utilize Jakob Johnson as more of a ball carrier (as I may have mentioned on Locked On Patriots)…And, I want a number for a Hunter Henry-touchdown prediction?

From: Clare Cooper (@clazzyclare)

Excellent question from the ‘Countess of Clazz’ herself. I believe that Johnson can be effective as a ball carrier, and I think we might see him in this role on Sunday, and perhaps beyond. Even though he has done well as a traditional fullback, Johnson does offer some versatility. The Patriots have also used him as an in-line tight end at times, and also were not afraid to employ him in the slot and split out wide. As a result, he is settling into the role formerly held by James Develin. In short-yardage and goal-line situations, I would look for Jakob to get some looks.

And…as for your second request, I’m predicting one touchdown for Hunter on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. This is not an easy defense on which to score, but I believe that Henry will be able to collect a touchdown catch.

Q: The New England Patriots are the ONLY AFC team where you can trust the Coaching, Qb, Defense and gameplan to do their job. Every other AFC team has a weakness in 1 of those spots that will stop that team from winning the AFC

Should New England be the favorites for the division?

From: Patriotsfeeder (@patriotsfeeder)

This is another great question. At 5-4, the Patriots are currently holding on to the seventh spot in the AFC playoff-picture. Of course, all eyes are on Sunday’s matchup. The Patriots and Browns head into this game, each at 5-4. While New England currently holds the tiebreaker over the Browns, based on win-quality, they will need a win to continue their playoff push. If the Pats are able to defeat Cleveland on Sunday, they will move closer to being able to control their own fate in the AFC. With Kansas City’s recent struggles, Buffalo’s loss to the Jaguars last Sunday and Baltmore’s loss to Miami on Thursday, the AFC continues to prove itself as an open conference. While there are a few well-coached teams, capable of executing their gameplan on the field, the Patriots are able to match up well with any of them. While I would be reluctant to say that they are a sure bet for a playoff spot, it would not be smart to overlook them as a playoff, or division, contender.

Q: Who will be the most productive Patriots wide receiver against Cleveland this weekend?

From: Joel from Hull (@joelshapiro20)

Glad that you asked a question about the corps of wide receivers, Joel. In the aftermath of ‘Beckham Watch’ the fan base is probably less-than-enamored with the depth chart for the remainder of the season. However, there is more talent at wideout for the Patriots; from tip-to-tail. With quarterback Mac Jones expected to face a fearsome pass rush on Sunday, the Patriots will need to deal with defensive pass pressure more effectively than they have in the past two weeks. Jones has done a nice job of spreading the ball around of late. However, against Cleveland’s strong defense, the Patriots will need one receiver to emerge as a go-to threat on a more consistent basis. Jakobi Meyers is the prime candidate to do so. Though he may not have had his best day last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, he is still the most reliable and versatile receiver the Pats employ. Because of the Browns’ pressurized style of defense, I do not expect Jones to take many chances down field. If the Pats do, indeed, rely on the short passing game, Meyers will be their most popular target.

Q: With Jonnu Smith already questionable with a shoulder injury, is it a smart move to put him in the backfield?

I was looking forward to watching Christian Barmore Stuff Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton like a Thanksgiving turkey. Who is the back to watch with both players out?

What do you think of Limited Edition OREOS?

From Murph (@Tmurph207)

The ‘Count of Murphy-Fisto’ always delivers, and he has done so again in today’s mailbag. The Patriots may be a bit thin in the backfield on Sunday, but utilizing the versatility of the fullbacks and tight ends may help to mitigate that fact. Although Smith is less-than 100 percent, I would expect the Patriots to test his abilities as a ball-carrier on designed runs and jet sweeps. However, there is still some question as to whether he will be able to suit up. If Smith is inactive, the Pats will look to Jakob Johnson in short-yardage situations near the goal line.

As for your thoughts on Barmore, he has become a ‘must-watch’ player each and every week. His ability to push the pocket and stand up to run blockers has earned him a well-deserved spot among the top defensive rookies. Obviously with Chubb, Felton (COVID/Reserve) and Kareem Hunt (injured reserve) out for Sunday’s game, all eyes will be on D’Ernest Johnson. The South Florida product put the league on notice with his 146-yard rushing performance against the Denver Broncos in Week Seven. However, he is not as explosive as Chubb or Hunt. Barmore will be a primary force in the interior of the defensive line, along with Davon Godchaux and Lawrence Guy in the Pats attempt to contain the Cleveland running game

And last, but not least …Limited Edition Oreos are not a bad thing. Thanks to our mutual good friend Mark Schofield, I might have to try both the Gingerbread and the Caramel Coconut, as I’m intrigued by each of them. Still, there is nothing like the ‘Original’…except of course for the Double Stuff.