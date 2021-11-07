Patriot Maven Mailbag: Patriots-Panthers Strategy; Buyers for Beckham? and More

The New England Patriots are set to face off against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, November 7.

This weekend, Patriot Maven opened up our mailbag to answer your Patriots questions. Here are some of the week’s best questions for #MavenMike:

Q; The absence of Sam Darnold or Christian McCaffrey could really mix up this game. Do you think if they both play the outcome is favorable for the Pats? Do the Pats have enough to stop Christian McCaffrrey?

From: Clare Cooper (@clazzyclare)

Once again, we open the Patriot Maven Mailbag with a great question from the Countess of Clazz, herself. With news that both Sam Darnold and Christian McCaffrey are expected to play on Sunday, the Patriots will have to contend with two of the Panthers’ highest profile starters. If Darnold does indeed suit up, he is likely to be compromised with a right shoulder injury. The Pats secondary may find it a bit easier to contain him, than the more mobile P.J. Walker. He ranks near the bottom of league quarterback standings with a 76.8 passer rating (30th overall) and has just seven touchdowns against eight interceptions. Of the two, the Pats will have a much tougher time defending McCaffrey. Even if the 25-year-old is less than 100 percent, he can still be a dual threat on the ground and as a pass-catcher. The Patriots front seven will need to be at the top of their game by not allowing McCaffrey to get into rhythm. Rookie Christian Barmore should see time assisting the Pats run defense in hopes to stop the talented running back at or before the line of scrimmage. Should he be deployed as a backfield receiver, look for Adrian Phillips to draw him in man coverage. Ultimately, this is a winnable game for the Patriots, but McCaffrey’s presence definitely makes it much harder.

Q: Is Sunday’s game against this Panthers’ defense going to be how/why New England decides how hard they go after Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday? If the Patriots are FORCED into a run heavy offense due to lack of ability to move the ball against this secondary, do the Pats go after OBJ on waivers? If the receivers do ok, perhaps they wait until free agency?

From: Patriotsfeeder (@patriotsfeeder)

This might be the question of the weekend. With a win, the Pats move to 5-4 and make another step towards postseason play. A loss would be two steps back in that regard. As long as the Pats remain in contention for a playoff spot, they will be expected to do whatever it takes to help the team. Most would argue that pursuing Odell Beckham, Jr. would be a no-brainer, especially with a win on Sunday. However, I believe that neither their approach, nor the outcome of the game will have an effect on their decision to pursue Beckham. Per recent reports, claiming the talented wideout on waivers would carry a price tag of $7.5 million, which the Patriots do not currently have. With approximately just north of $2.6 million (cred: Miguel Benzan @patscap), the Pats would have to get creative with the salaries of some highly-compensated players, which I believe to be highly unlikely. Logistically, Beckham is an instant upgrade talent-wise. However, if a bidding war erupts for his services, assuming he isn’t claimed, the Pats will likely be priced out for his services in 2021. One important thing to remember, however, is that the final two years of Beckham’s contract have been removed, per his agreement with the Browns. Therefore, their best shot at signing him may be in the offseason, as a free agent.

Q: Do you anticipate our tight ends having the most productive week of the year so far against the Panthers?

From: Joel From Hull (@joelshapiro20)

This is a great question, as usual, Joel. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been doing a better job of expanding the repertoire of quarterback Mac Jones by testing the team's prowess near the goal line. As such, he must continue to allow his two tight ends to create mismatches and win contested catches in the red area. Pairing a traditional ‘Y’ tight end like Hunter Henry alongside a prototypical ‘move’ tight end like Smith, should allow the Patriots to run 12-man personnel, featuring two equally potent tight end options. Combined with the blocking contributions of their offensive line, as well as a capable running game, the Patriots will be poised to succeed in several play action schemes, should they choose to employ them against Carolina’s strong defensive front. Also, keep a sharp eye out for Smith to get some carries (jet sweep, perhaps?) out of the backfield.

Q: Do you think after spending money on multiple year deals for Wide Receivers in Free Agency, which have in my opinion been moderately successful and they are still developing the chemistry with Mac Jones, would it be a mistake to go after signing Odell Beckham, Jr.?

From Malcolm Leaman (@MalcolmLeaman)

Excellent question, Malcolm. I, too, have been of the opinion that the receiving corps is a bit better than which most fans will give them credit. While the rotation of Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and N’Keal Harry is far from perfect, it is a versatile group that acts as a more than adequate complement to the Pats running game and their prolific pair of tight ends. That being said, I do believe that they will do their due diligence on Beckham. A talent of his type should not be ignored, especially if the opportunity is there to sign him on the open market. The problem is that the Patriots will likely be unable to make it work financially, at least for now. As for the potentially negative effect he may have on Mac Jones, I think some of that is being exaggerated. Should Beckham be highly motivated…in an environment to which he is willingly contributing…he should be a solid teammate to the young quarterback. I just have my doubts about its possibility at this time.

Q: How should the patriots take Stephon Gilmore out of the game? Will the Pats ‘run-to-throw’ or ‘throw-to-run’ …And, Coke or Pepsi, and why not RC Cola?

From Murph (@Tmurph207)

The ‘green wisdom and counsel’ of Thomas Murphy never disappoints. The matchup between Stephon Gilmore and the Patriots offense was the hottest story of the week, until the soap opera known as “The Bold and the Beckham” made its season-premiere. If the Patriots are to be successful against Stephon Gilmore on Sunday, the best way to do that is…to avoid placing the ball in his direction. While that may seem like a shy strategy, it will be less about avoidance than it is about committing to the run. Damien Harris needs to get his touches, and thus get his yards, on early downs. This could be the week in which we see both Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor’s as active, with the Pats looking to change the pace of their running game. Brandon Bolden will be in the mix, with Jakob Johnson getting a lot of action as a blocker. Bottom line, ‘run-to-throw’ is the strategy against the Panthers’, who employ an aggressive pass rush and a stifling secondary. Should the run successfully open up play-action, Jones should be expected to utilize the tight ends for short yardage gains.

And as for Coke, Pepsi or RC Cola, I am not much of a soda drinker any longer. In my youth, I was a Coca-Cola guy. Still…i agree… Why not, RC?