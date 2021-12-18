Patriot Maven Mailbag: Stopping Taylor, McDaniels on the Move and More

The New England Patriots are looking to make it eight straight victories in Week Fifteen. As the team prepares to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium, there is still much to be learned about the Pats and their potential push for a spot in the 2021 postseason.

This weekend, Patriot Maven opened up our mailbag to answer your Patriots questions. Here are some of the week’s best questions for #MavenMike:

Will the Jacksonville Jaguars pursue Josh McDaniels as a head coaching candidate in the offseason?

From: Starra (@ketojerseygirl)

Aside from Saturday's game, this has truly been the topic of the week, Starra. Thank you for once again delivering a great question. From Jacksonville’s perspective, McDaniels would be the ideal candidate. His performance in 2021 alone proves that he is clearly worthy of being given another opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL. Provided with the right situation, at the right time, he would definitely examine the possibility. However, I am not so sure that the Jacksonville job would be the one for which he would consider leaving New England. While much of the recent turmoil in Duval County can be attributed to the toxic environment created by former head coach, Urban Meyer, the Jags are a team in need of upgrades at several positions. True, there would be some allure in getting the chance to work with Trevor Lawrence, who I still believe has the potential to be a top tier quarterback in the NFL. Still, Jacksonville would not provide the organizational stability and cohesiveness that Josh currently enjoys under Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick in New England. He is comfortable in the Pats organization, and has familial ties to the area. While I do not believe that McDaniels is simply waiting his turn to take the reins from Belichick upon his retirement, I believe that he would opt to remain with Mac Jones in New England as offensive coordinator over taking the Jaguars’ head job, if offered.

Will Ronnie Perkins be a factor in the Patriots defense in 2022?

From: Eliot (@draisoneliot)

Another timely question, and a good one, too. Chosen with the 96th overall selection, former Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins has the chance to be a potential draft steal. Listed at 6-foot-3, 247-pounds, Perkins had 5.5 sacks in six games during the 2020 season, bolstering the Sooners’ edge rush. While a six-game suspension for a failed drug test might explain his slide to the bottom half of the third round, Perkins’ talent cannot be denied. At his best, Perkins is a disruptive run defender. He is also a relentless pass-rusher, with good burst and closing speed. Several NFL analysts projected Perkins to play on the edge of the defensive line, taking on the responsibilities of a traditional, stand-up rusher. Some have also speculated that he could be moved to outside linebacker. However, the Pats tend to fill that role with players that show a bit higher level of athleticism. No matter his assignment, Ronnie Perkins has unqualified potential to continue a tradition of high-reward Patriots pass rushers. While the timing of his placement on injured reserve is unfortunate, the practice time, which he put in during 2021, will greatly assist him as he transitions from a hand-in-the-dirt rusher to a potential role on the outside. Simply put, the best is yet to come for Ronnie Perkins in a Patriots uniform.

Do you think Myles Bryant has the ability to become a number 2 corner on this team?

From: Joel From Hull (@joelshapiro20)

Once again, thank you for the great question, Joel. Following Jonathan Jones’ season-ending shoulder injury in October, Bryant has been the Pats’ primary option at slot cornerback. The hard-hitting defensive back has continuously played a versatile role with New England. In addition to the slot, he has taken snaps at free safety, strong safety, slot cornerback and perimeter cornerback. He has even taken limited snaps on the defensive line. In short, he has the ability to be a jack-of-all-trades for the Pats secondary, and that is his strong suit. Though I do believe Bryant could be effective as the Pats number two option at the cornerback position, his best fit is providing versatility to the Patriots defensive backfield, seeing the majority of his snaps in the slot.

How do the Patriots contain Jonathan Taylor, and force Carson Wentz to throw more?

From: It’s Jesper Froden Time (@richg6567)

When it comes to strategy for Saturday night’s game, Rich, this is the question of the week. While completely stopping Jonathan Taylor is highly unlikely, marginally disrupting his rhythm will be a focus for the Patriots. Taylor averages 5.6 yards per carry and has 16 rushing touchdowns. They must remain physical up front to keep him from breaking for big yardage. Still, the ultimate goal for the Patriots defense will be to keep the Colts out of the endzone. In my opinion, this is why the Pats might employ the ‘bend, don’t break’ strategy that wreaks havoc on the nerves of the fan base. However, when considering that the Colts are ranked 22nd in red zone scoring efficiency this season, it begins to make more sense; especially when realizing that the Pats are number one in red zone defense. Therefore, they may be wise to utilize their three-safety nickel package to help neutralize the intermediate passing game; even if it means that the Colts run the ball more frequently against lighter personnel. Taylor may get his yards, but the Pats defensive backfield will have a greater ability to prevent big-yardage gains, while the front seven can limit Indy’s effectiveness in the red area.

Should we be worried about a COVID on the Pats from the team dispersing for the Bye Week?

From: Phil Carpenter (@carpie99)

Thanks for the great, and timely question, Phil. Though their fortunes with regard to player health has been better than that of some other teams, the Patriots have not been exempt from feeling the pandemic’s most-recent, alarming effects. From Philadelphia to New York City through much of New England, reported diagnoses are on the rise in this region, which is well above the national average in vaccination rates.

While safety Kyle Dugger returned to the team earlier this week (after having recently spent time on the COVID-19/Reserve list) Offensive lineman Yasir Durant and tight end Dalton Keene are currently on COVID-19/Reserve. While the bye week has not appeared to have had a detrimental effect on the Pats from a COVID-19 perspective, the concern remains very real. It remains to be seen whether the changes to league protocols help to reduce the recent spike in cases. In the meantime, expect the Pats, as well as all NFL teams, to practice strict adherence to the league’s policies.