Patriot Maven Midday Musings: Trade Deadline Edition

With the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline set for 4:00pm ET, moves continue to be discussed with some already having been made. On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams sent a pair of draft picks to the Denver Broncos, in exchange for the services of linebacker Von Miller. On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs have acquired linebacker Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh will receive a sixth-round draft pick from the reigning AFC champions.

While the New England Patriots are expected to have a quiet day, the possibility always exists that a move will be made. However, with each passing hour, the chances of that move having a significant impact on the roster continues to diminish. As noon approaches on the east coast, here is the latest on some of the Patriots’ potential targets, as well as those on the ‘wish list’ of the fan base.

Odell Beckham, Jr.

Though many Patriots fans have long coveted the talented wideout, the Cleveland Browns have no interest in trading Odell Beckham Jr. As ESPN’s Diana Russini reported on Tuesday morning: “I was told there haven’t been any offers that would make sense for the organization.” In all fairness, New England’s interest in Beckham was more fan speculation than actual substance. The soon-to-be 29-year-old would come at a hefty financial cost, thus being unlikely that the Pats would make the corresponding roster moves, as well as satisfying the fiscal adjustments required to make such a move.

A.J. Bouye

With the Pats set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Sunday’s Week Nine matchup, a trade between the two teams seems like a long shot, at best. After all, these two teams recently did business, when they agreed to a trade which landed 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, in Carolina. Still, Gilmore’s presence makes it possible that the Panthers could move cornerback A.J. Bouye. The 30-year-old has experience playing both on the outside and in the slot and could provide the Pats with the versatility and experience they are currently lacking at the position. Per reports, the Panthers have received calls about Bouye, but a trade is not imminent.

Kyle Fuller

While Fuller remains the crown jewel of cornerbacks reportedly on the trade block, the Denver Broncos remain reluctant to move him, at least for the time being. As first reported by ProFootballTalk, the Broncos have had discussions about trading cornerback Kyle Fuller, but no move is imminent. However, KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright has indicated that Denver is not actively shopping the talented corner Much like Beckham, financial considerations and additional roster moves might be necessary to pry Fuller fron Denver

Brandin Cooks

The speedy former Patriot would be a welcome addition to the team’s corps of wide receivers. His prior knowledge of the system, along with his skill set make him a logical fit, and a favorite of many fan prognostications. However, though Houston is willing to deal several of its assets on Tuesday, GM Nick Caserio is reportedly preferring to hold on to Cooks for the foreseeable future.

Allen Robinson

Robinson has long been coveted by many a Patriots fan, and beat writer, for quite some time. The talented wideout blends the size, sure hands and route-running ability that could make him an instant number one receiver in New England. However, his current team, the Chicago Bears, are apparently more aware of this than anyone. Per reports, they are “unlikely” to trade wide receiver by Tuesday’s deadline.