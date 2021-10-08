Patriot Maven Notebook: Injury Updates, Collins Debuts, Gilmore Speaks and More

The Patriots have some prominent injury concerns heading into their Week Five matchup with the Houston Texans.

The New England Patriots continue to make news as they start to make preparations for their Week Five matchup with the Houston Texans. From key absences at practice to a new number for a familiar face, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook

Wynn, Onwenu Update

Patriots’ left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Michael Onwenu remain away from the team, as both were placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Tuesday. While a timetable for each player’s return has yet to be set, further details have emerged on the circumstances surrounding their situation. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Gresh and Keene” on Thursday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that either Onwenu or Wynn tested positive for COVID-19, while the other was an unvaccinated close contact.

Under NFL protocols, vaccinated players who are asymptomatic may return after producing two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players who test positive are required to be isolated for a minimum of 10 days before producing two consecutive negative tests. While on the COVID -19/Reserve list, neither Wynn, nor Onwenu will count against the Patriots 53-man roster.

As for their status for Sunday, Rapoport offered the following update.

“Whichever player is vaccinated has a chance to play Sunday.”

Despite several rumors circulating throughout social media, the status of the vaccinated player has yet to be confirmed.

Wade Added to Injury Report

There was very little change from Wednesday to Thursday for the Patriots-Texans injury and practice participation report. The Pats had three non-participants for Thursday’s practice. Offensive linemen Trent Brown (Calf) and Shaq Mason (abdomen) were out of action for the second straight day. Rookie cornerback Shaun Wade was added to Thursday’s report, after sustaining a concussion.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who did not participate on Wednesday, was listed as a limited participant on Thursday, as he continues to tend to a groin injury.

Here is Thursday’s Full Report for both the Patriots, and Texans.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Trent Brown, Calf

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder

DB Cody Davis, Knee

S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

HOUSTON TEXANS (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Rex Burkhead, Hip

OL Marcus Cannon, Back

WR Chris Conley, Not Injury Related (Personal Matter)

QB Deshaun Watson, Not Injury Related (Personal Matter)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

OL Justin Britt, Knee

WR Danny Amendola, Thigh

FULL AVAILABILITY

DB, Jimmy Moreland, Illness

RB, Scottie Phillips, Illness

Employee no. 58

With Jamie Collins’ reunion with the Patriots now official, the veteran linebacker was present at Gillette Stadium for practice on Thursday. Though he was listed on the Pats’ roster sheet (distributed by the team’s media relations department, prior to practice) as having been assigned no. 30, Collins took the field wearing no. 58.

Collins previously wore 91 and 58, in his previous tours of duty with the Patriots. Number 58 was last worn by linebacker Anfernee Jennings, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season. It is unclear as to whether Collins may have reached an agreement to obtain the number from Jennings.

Goin’ to Carolina…With ‘No Hard Feelings’

Though former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore will not make his on-field debut for the Carolina Panthers for at least a couple of weeks, the 31-year-old is eager to begin his new journey with his new team.

Gilmore, who was traded from the Pats to the Panthers on Wednesday, arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina for his introductory press conference on Thursday.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the year addressed the trade (which sent him from New England to Carolina for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick) with neither malice, nor animosity. Instead, he recognized it as a part of the business of professional football.

“It’s been a crazy 24 hours," Gilmore said. "From sitting in the meeting room, to talking to Bill (Belichick) to getting traded to flying down here. So it’s been a crazy 24 hours, but it’s over now. I’m looking forward to the future…It’s no hard feelings," he said. "It’s business. It happens all the time. I had good years there, and I’m happy to be a Panther now."

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Gilmore passed his physical on Thursday afternoon, making him eligible to play as early as Week Seven. The Panthers will host the Patriots in Week Nine on Sunday, November 7.