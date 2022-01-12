Patriot Maven Notebook: Patriots-Bills Estimated Injury Report, Malcolm Perry Returns and More

Also, the Patriots host a former CFL defensive back for a workout, while guard Shaq Mason is awarded a spot on a prestigious season list.

The New England Patriots continue to prepare for their matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card Weekend at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The AFC East division rivals are set for kickoff on Saturday at 8:15pm ET. From promising news regarding some of New England’s walking wounded to the return of a former Navy Midshipman, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook

Patriots-Bills Injury Report – Tuesday, January 11, 2022

While both the Patriots and Bills have yet to hit the practice fields in earnest this week, each team submitted their initial injury and practice participation report, in accordance with league rules.

For the Patriots, all eyes were most keenly focused on a pair of tackles. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore and left tackle Isaiah Wynn were both listed as ‘limited’ participants, indicating that each was capable of taking the field. Wynn left Sunday’s matchup in the first half with an ankle injury, while Barmore exited the game in the fourth quarter with a right leg injury. On Monday, Barmore underwent an MRI, which came back clean. Though it is a bit early to determine their respective status’ for Saturday, each player being listed as ‘limited’ is a positive sign.

Meanwhile, Buffalo appears to be entering the postseason enjoying good health. The Bills did not list any players as either non-participants or limited participants. Defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) were the only players listed, both as being full participants.

Here is Tuesday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-7)

NOTE: The Patriots did not practice on Tuesday. Tuesday's participation is an estimation.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Wrist

DB Kyle Dugger, Hand

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

LB Brandon King, Toe

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

BUFFALO BILLS (11-6)

NOTE: The Bills conducted a walk thru practice on Tuesday.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

FULL AVAILABILITY

DE Efe Obada, Ankle

WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee

Here Comes the ‘Money?’

With a clear need at the position, the Patriots hosted former CFL defensive back. Mondshadrik “Money” Hunter for a free agent workout on Tuesday. The 26-year-old most recently played for the Montreal Alouettes.

Hunter is a product of Arkansas State, where he appeared in 59 games at safety and on special teams. During his collegiate career, he logged, six interceptions (four that were returned for touchdowns) two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one sack.

Hunter went undrafted in 2017. He spent the 2018 season without a pro team and eventually decided to take his talents to Canada.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound defensive back complied two sacks and six interceptions throughout his time in the CFL, comprised of two seasons with the Edmonton Elks (2018-2019) and his 2021 campaign with Montreal.

Perry Signs Futures Deal

New England also signed wide receiver Malcolm Perry to a futures contract on Tuesday. Perry had been claimed off waivers from the Miami at September’s 53-man roster deadline after entering the league in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. The 24-year-old reached a settlement off injured reserve in November. Since that time, the former Navy Midshipman spent one month on New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.

Mason Selected as PFF All-Pro

Despite several of their players having been highly graded by Pro Football Focus, only one member of the Patriots was selected as an All-Pro by the publication. Offensive lineman Shaq Mason made PFF’s second team behind the Dallas Cowboys’ Zack Martin:

The 28-year-old has been outstanding as a run blocker and solid in pass protection has allowed only 18 pressures on the season in run protection. The former fourth-round draft selection in 2015 is in his seventh season with the organization. Mason has appeared in 15 of a possible 17 regular season game, and has been a key part of a New England offensive line.