Patriot Maven Notebook: Patriots-Jaguars Injury Reports, Another Honor for Matthew Slater and More

New England also placed safety Joshuah Bledsoe on injured reserve, and added offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste to COVID-19/Reserve.

The New England Patriots continue their preparations for their Week Seventeen matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguarson Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The teams are set for battle in a pivotal game which has significant implications for the Patriots postseason aspirations. From Thursday’s practice notes to another potential honor for a Patriots’ team captain, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook.

Patriots-Jaguars Injury Report - Thursday, December 30, 2021

The Patriots and Jaguars once again hit the practice fields for practice on Thursday. While each side avoided major changes to the report, there are still some players on which Patriots fans, and Jaguars fans might want to keep watch heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Here is Thursday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf

G Shaq Mason, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

WR N'Keal Harry, Hip

LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

What It Means: Patriots

The Patriots had one notable addition to their list of non-participants for Thursday’s practice. Starting right guard Shaq Mason was absent for the Pats’ penultimate practice of the week, listed with an illness.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor once again did not participate in practice as he recovers from a concussion.

On the COVID-19 front, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. returned to practice on Thursday, indicating that he has been removed from COVID-19/Reserve. Quarterback Brian Hoyer, as well as linebackers Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Brandon King remained absent from the practice fields, as they remain under COVID protocols. Lastly, reserve offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste was placed on COVID-19/Reserve, as confirmed by Thursday’s transaction wire.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-13)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE James O'Shaughnessy, Hip

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Allen Dakota, Shoulder

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

What It Means: Jaguars

Reserve offensive lineman Will Richardson (who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice) was placed on injured reserve with an injury to his finger. Richardson typically aligns on the right side of the offensive line. His absence will weaken Jacksonville’s depth at the position, heading into Sunday’s matchup.

For the second straight day, tight end James O’Shaughnessy did not participate in practice with a hip injury. The 29-year-old leads all Jaguars’ tight ends with 24 catches for 244 yards.

Still, Jacksonville’s greatest concern is the depletion of their roster due to COVID-19. The Jaguars currently have 27 players on the COVID list. Including those on injured reserve, Jacksonville only has 33 available players on their 53-man roster. While there reportedly have been no discussions to postpone Sunday’s matchup, plans may be subject to change if the Jaguars are unable to activate some of their currently sidelined players.

Bledsoe to Injured Reserve

Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe, was officially placed on injured reserve on Thursday, after having missed Wednesday;s practice with a calf injury. The 23-year-old was activated from the Non-Football-Injury list in early December after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a broken wrist. Bledsoe was selected by the Pats in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The defensive back from Missouri has yet to make his rookie debut for New England.

Slater a Finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

New England Patriots’ special teams’ captain Matthew Slater was announced as one of eight finalists for this season’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award on Tuesday.

As an eleven-time team captain, Slater is one of the Patriots’ most revered leaders. He is also one of the NFL’s most respected players, both on and off the field.

Slater has been named a finalist for the award in each of the last two years. He is joined on the list by two of his former Patriots’ teammates; Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks and Dolphins defensive back Jason McCourty.

The full list of finalists includes:

WR Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

WR Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

LB Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DB Jason McCourty, Miami Dolphins

DE Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

FB Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

The eight finalists were chosen by vote from a panel of four former players, including ex-Patriots running back Curtis Martin. From here, the decision will be handed over to the players. Each team’s body of players will vote as one, with teams unable to vote for their own candidates.

The award, named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner, is handed out annually since 2014 to a player who “best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”

The winner of the award will be announced as part of the NFL Honors ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LVI; receiving both a trophy and a $25,000 donation to a charity of his choice.