Patriot Maven Notebook — Patriots-Panthers Injury Reports, Justice for Judon and More

Also, Patriots running back Damien Harris has the chance to add to his name to a prestigious list of former Pats’ rushers, should he find the end zone for the fifth straight week.

The New England Patriots have their attention squarely focused on Week Nine and a matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. From Thursday’s practice notes to a potential milestone for Damien Harris, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook

Thursday’s Pats-Panthers Injury Report

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB J.C. Jackson, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Christian Barmore, Foot

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

DL Carl Davis, Hand

S Cody Davis, Hand

S Kyle Dugger, Neck

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed

What It Means: Patriots

For the second straight day, cornerback J.C. Jackson missed practice, and was listed as a non-participant due to illness. At this time, neither the nature of Jackson’s illness, nor how it will impact his status for Sunday are known. While it is possible that Jackson is being kept from his teammates to prevent the spread of the bug through the locker room, he may also be battling something that may keep him from suiting up on Sunday. Many a watchful eye will be on the practice field on Friday.

The remainder of the report remains unchanged for the Patriots, which once again listed 11 players as limited participants for their pentultimate practice of the week.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Toe

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

QB Sam Darnold, Concussion / Right Shoulder

FULL AVAILABILITY

LB Jermaine Carter Jr., Ankle

G Pat Elflein, Hamstring

T Cameron Erving, Knee

CB Stephon Gilmore, Quad

CB CJ Henderson, Shoulder

C Matt Paradis, Knee

LB Shaq Thompson, Foot

What It Means: Panthers

Panthers cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver was the only player to not participate in Thursday's practice. He continues to be listed with a toe injury.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was once again present at practice, albeit in a limited capacity. Darnold is tending to both a shoulder injury and recovery from a concussion. His status for Sunday remains uncertain, at best.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was not on the injury report, as he has yet to be added to the 53-man roster. According to Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer, Mccaffrey started practice on a stationary bike, rather than taking part in a ball security circuit. The 25-year-old participated in those drills on Wednesday, but not Thursday.

Judon Wins Appeal

Linebacker Matthew Judon received a rare victory over the NFL offices on Wednesday. The 29-year-old was successful in his appeal of a $10,300 fine, resulting from an unnecessary roughness penalty during the Pats’ Week One matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Judon was penalized for the personal foul after a scrum near the Dolphins bench.

After the fine was issued, the Patriots linebacker stated that he was unaware of any wrongdoing on his part which would warrant punishment. As a result, he appealed the fine.

On Thursday, Judon spoke with reporters, offering his thoughts on the fine being rescinded:

“Oh yeah!” Judon said while laughing and rubbing his hands together. “Yeah, man. I guess the good people at the NFL office saw fit that they should give my money back, and I agreed with them. And so I thank them and I am thankful that they took their time, but they came out with a decision that I like…Football is bang-bang, and when you slow it down, you can actually see it,” Judon said. “And you can step back and take a very long two-month look at it. And then they came out with a decision that I like. So, I appreciate you, [NFL vice president of policy and rules administration] Jon Runyan, for going with what I thought you should do. So, thank you.”

With the full amount of the fine having been returned to him, Judon apparently is looking to put his newfound financial windfall to good use.

Harris Running Towards a Milestone?

Patriots running back Damien Harris has been a key cog in the team’s offensve attack for the better part of the 2021 season. On Sunday, he may have a chance to add his name to a unique and prestigious list in the franchise’s history. The 24-year-old Alabama product is looking to score a rushing touchdown in his fifth straight game. If successful, he will tie for the third most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown in team history.

Most Consecutive Games With a Rushing Touchdown in Patriots Team History

Seven Games

Curtis Martin (10/13/96-11/24/96)

Six Games

Stevan Ridley (10/28/12-12/11/11)

Laurence Maroney (10/18/09-11/30/09)

Robert Edwards (97/98-10/19/98)

Five Games