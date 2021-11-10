Patriot Maven Notebook: Patriots Work Out Three Free Agents and More

Also, one of the Patriots most prolific defenders is close to achieving an impressive statistical career-high in quarterback sacks.

The New England Patriots improved to 5-4 on the 2021 NFL season with a 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank Of America Stadium. Amidst the rumors surrounding the future home of wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr, the Pats continue to make news as they start to make preparations for their Week Ten matchup with the Cleveland Browns. From free agent workouts to an impressive for the Pats rookie quarterback, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook.

Patriots Host Three Free Agents for Workouts

The New England Patriots hosted three free agents at Gillette Stadium for workouts on Tuesday: linebacker Nathan Gerry, defensive end Carlo Kemp and defensive back Tae Hayes.

Gerry entered the NFL as a fifth round selection by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 26-year-old has played in 46 career games and made 22 starts. He has compiled 163 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and one touchdown. The University of Nebraska product was a member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII championship team. Gerry had signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March. He was released from the practice squad earlier this month.

Kemp joined the league in May, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. The 23-year-old played 46 games at the University of Michigan, logging 21 tackles, two sacks and one quarterback hurry. He was waived by the Packers at the 53-man roster deadline in August.

Hayes has spent time as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals since going undrafted out of Appalachian State in 2019. The 24-year-old has notched 10 tackles, one fumble recovery and two passes defended over six career games. The cornerback has played 137 snaps on defense and 20 snaps on special teams.

Mac on the Road

With a victory over the Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones improved to a 4-0 road record to start his career. Jones is the first rookie quarterback to win his first four road games since Dak Prescott in 2016. The most consecutive road wins to start a season by a rookie quarterback is six by Ben Roethlisberger (2004) and Prescott.

Judon Set to Reach Career High in Sacks

Linebacker Matt Judon has continued to stand out among his peers in the 2021 season, thus far. HIs performance has made him one of the team’s top defenders. On Sunday, he registered his ninth sack of the season when dropped Sam Darnold for a 10-yard loss in the fourth quarter. He had a career-high of 9.5 sacks in 2019 with Baltimore. Should the 29-year-old earn at least one quarterback sack on Sunday, he will have set his career-high, with seven games remaining on the regular season schedule.