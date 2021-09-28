Patriot Maven Notebook: Tavai Back to Practice Squad, Folk Keeps Kicking and More

Also, a former Patriots wide receiver gets the chance to take a positive step, both in career and life, with one of the league’s most exciting offenses.

The New England Patriots fell to 1-2 on the 2021 NFL season with a 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Foxboro. However, the Pats continue to make news as they start to make preparations for their week four matchup with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . From continued kicking milestones to an expected roster move, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook:

Tavai Back to the Practice Squad

As indicated on Monday’s NFl transaction wire, Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai has reverted to the team’s practice squad after serving as a standard elevation against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday

The 24-year-old played eight snaps on defense (at linebacker) in the third quarter, and also took six snaps on special teams. Tavai is now eligible to be elevated to the game day roster one additional time during the season.

Folk Extends Streak

Pats kicker Nick Folk extended his streak to 35 straight field goals made on Sunday. The 36-year-old connected on a 45-yard field goal with 34 seconds to play in the first half, and a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter. Folk has yet to miss a field goal since placing his first two kicks of the 2020 season outside the uprights. He has connected on all nine of his field goal attempts in 2021. Folk’s 35 consecutive field goals ties him for seventh all-time, with Baltimore’s Justin Tucker and former Patriot Adam Vinatieri. Folk currently sits behind both Graham Gano of the New York Giants and Jason Myers of Seattle with 37. The current record is 44 straight, held by Vinatieri, who accomplished the feat from 2015-2016 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Gordon Returns to the NFL

Last week, it was reported that former Patriots, Browns, and Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon would be reinstated by the NFL. Gordon had been serving an indefinite suspension in relation to the league’s substance abuse policy.

With the details of his reinstatement seemingly official, the 30-year-old wideout is ready to return to the football field. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, Gordon plans to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Neither contract details, nor financial teams of the deal have been reported.

Since entering the NFL in 2012, Gordon’s size, speed and talent immediately made him one of the most promising prospects at the position. He led the league in receiving yards in 2013. However, throughout his career, he has been suspended six times, for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. As a result, he has played only 63 games in his career, thus far.

Shortly after returning from a suspension in 2018, Gordon was traded by the Browns to the Patriots. In New England, he played 17 games over two seasons and was a part of the team’s 2018 Super Bowl-winning season. Following a knee injury early in 2019, Gordon was released by the Patriots. He subsequently signed with Seattle, playing five games with the Seahawks before his most recent suspension.