Patriot Maven Notebook: Van Noy’s Career Day, Patriots Solid on the Road and More

The New England Patriots Foundation is also helping to ensure a Happy Thanksgiving for local families in need.

The New England Patriots improved to 7-4 on the 2021 NFL season with a 25-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As they enjoy a bit of an extended break this weekend, the Pats continue to make news as they start to make preparations for their Week Twelve matchup with the Tennessee Titans. From a career performance from a veteran linebacker to the Patriots Foundation ensuring a Happy Thanksgiving for those in need, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook

Big Day for Van Noy

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy had quite the night in Thursday’s victory over the Falcons. The 30-year-old logged two sacks, two tackles for loss, eight tackles in total and an interception returned for a touchdown in the second half. He was also credited with one quarterback hurry and three pressures.

Van Noy is no stranger to multi-sack games in a Patriots uniform. In fact, four of his five career two-sack games came while playing for New England. He had two sacks on October 15, 2017 against the New York Jets, and twice against the Buffalo Bills; on October 29, 2018 and on September 29, 2019. He had a career-high three sacks on December 6, 2020 versus the Cincinnati Bengals as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Is the third time in 2021 the Patriots had a player finish with at least two sacks. Matthew Judon has had two multiple sack games in 2021.

Van Noy also intercepted Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter, returning it 35 yards for a touchdown. It was his first career pick-six and fourth career touchdown. Van Noy returned a blocked punt for a score against the Chicago Bears on October 21, 2018, he returned a fumble for a touchdown against the Jets on December 30, 2018 and returned a fumble for a 22 yard-touchdown against the New York Giants on October 10, 2019.

Pats Perfect on the Road in 2021

Along with improving to 7-4 on the 2021 season with their victory on Thursday, the Patriots improved to a perfect 5-0 road record; joining the Arizona Cardinals as the only teams with a perfect 5-0 record away from home. Three of the Patriots' remaining games will be played on the road, December 6 at Buffalo December 19 at Indianapolis and January 9 at Miami.

New England has finished undefeated on the road twice before (2007 and 2016). Since the start of the 1994 season when Robert Kraft purchased the team, the Patriots have the best regular season road record in the NFL.

Patriots, Goodwill to Help Those in Need for Thanksgiving

On Tuesday, November 23, the New England Patriots Foundation will once again partner with Goodwill to distribute 200 Thanksgiving food Baskets to families in need. This year marks the 28th anniversary of the partnership between the Patriots and Goodwill.

Two hundred families will arrive at Goodwill Headquarters in Roxbury, Massacchusetts to receive their Thanksgiving baskets, including turkeys, gravy, stuffing, pies and more. Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, New England Patriots Foundation President Josh Kraft, Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, Goodwill President and CEO Joanne Hilferty, Patriots cheerleaders, team mascot Pat Patriot, and a team of volunteers will help to load the baskets directly into the recipients’ vehicles.This event is sponsored by the New England Patriots Foundation and Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries.

Robert Kraft established the New England Patriots Foundation in 1994 as a way to give back to the communities the Patriots call home. The mission of the foundation is to aid individuals and families that are often marginalized in today’s society. Through the implementation of year-round programming and support of philanthropic agencies, the foundation is building stronger communities throughout New England.

For more information, please visit www.patriots.com/community

To learn more about Goodwill, visit them online at www.goodwillmass.org