Patriot Maven Pregame Mailbag: Containing the Chargers, Trade Deadline Activity and More

The New England Patriots are set to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05pm ET on Sunday, October 31.

This weekend, Patriot Maven opened up our mailbag to answer your Patriots questions. Here are some of the week’s best questions for #MavenMike:

Q; What are the key components that the Patriots offense has to successfully do in order to beat the Chargers defense?

From: Starra (@ketojerseygirl)

This is a great question, Starra. While I know that some fans are clamoring for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense to take some aesthetically-pleasing deep shots down the field, that may not be the best approach against the Bolts on Sunday. Though the Chargers are a formidable football team in all three phases, they do have a sore point, which the Pats will undoubtedly look to exploit. Los Angeles’ run defense has been porous, thus far in 2021. They have allowed an average of 162.5 yards per game, as well as 5.5 yards per play. While the Patriots running game has had its share of growing pains this season, the team has run the ball quite efficiently as of late. Though there is no guarantee of equaling such success, the Pats will look to run the ball often on Sunday. That means significant carries for Damien Harris and the running backs, as well as Jakob Johnson near the goal one. Also, New England will look to marginally disrupt the pass rushing routes of Joey Bosa. Bosa typically lines up on the left side. To do so, they will need to lean heavily on offensive lineman Michael Onwenu and Shaq Mason on the right side of the offensive line.

Q: Given the weakness in [New England’s] secondary depth, compared to the apparent strength in their spread/play action game, will the Pats win this game off the back of their offense?

Also, should [the Patriots] go for a wide receiver or cornerback before the trade deadline?

From: Patriotsfeeder (@patriotsfeeder)

Both great questions, Patriotsfeeder.

First, the Pats will need to keep their offense on the field for as long as possible. Frankly speaking, it is the best way to marginalize the productivity of Bolts’ quarterback Justin Herbert. That being said, New England does have the defensive ability to keep the Chargers’ offense in check. To do so, they must utilize the defensive backs in either big nickel (five DBs) or dime (6 DBs), in hopes of taking away Herbert’s passing lanes. If they can force Los Angeles to become one dimensional, they must place notable focus on running back Austin Ekeler. Given his abilities as a dual-threat offensive weapon, Ekeler can be dangerous as a pass-catcher, as well as a rusher. If the Patriots wish to contain him, they must pair him with a legitimate cover defender. If active for Sunday’s game, New England would almost certainly dedicate a defensive back to the duty of covering him. In my opinion, the best choice for that duty will be safety Adrian Phillips.

Second, the outcome of Sunday’s matchup may end up dictating the direction in which the Patriots might head at Tuesday’s trade deadline. My understanding is that the Pats are not looking to be major sellers, even if they drop to 3-5 on the season. However, should they even their record at .500, they will (at least) test the trade waters. With just north of $2.7 million in available salary cap space (per Miguel Benzan, @patscap), a blockbuster deal is unlikely, without other notable moves to accompany it. Should the Pats make a deal, I would think their priority would be in the defensive backfield. Some of the hot names out there include Denver’s Kyle Fuller and Cleveland’s Greedy Williams. However, each player is expected to come at a hefty price. It is very possible that the Pats will make a move prior to Tuesday's deadline. Yet, I do not believe it will be of major significance, nor do I expect it to be for a wide receiver. Of course, anything is possible in New England. Stay tuned.

Q: Which Chargers defensive back do you expect the Patriots wide receivers to take advantage against?

From: Joel from Hull (@joelshapiro20)

Excellent question, Joel. The secondary will have their hands full on Sunday. While I did mention earlier that Phillips will likely match up with Austin Ekeler, it is important to note that Ekeler is far from being the Bolts’ sole offensive weapon. In addition to employing one of the best young quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert, the Chargers also boast an impressive arsenal of pass catchers. Receivers Keenan Allen and Milke Williams, as well as tight end Jared Cook are all capable of gaining significant yards, as well as being effective targets in the red zone. On Sunday, the Patriots should be expected to deploy extra bodies in the secondary, in mostly big nickel (five defensive backs) or dime (six defensive backs) packages. J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills will attempt to contain both Allen and Williams. Safety Kyle Dugger is the logical choice to defend tight end Jared Cook, while safety Devin McCourty may provide some assistance to Phillips in defending Ekeler.

Q: When will the Patriots bring back Ryan Izzo?! Just kidding …. I know Nordin was placed on IR and they did bring in another kicker possibly due to Nick Folk’s injuries. Do you think/have any knowledge of if we will see Nordin this season ?

From: Clare Cooper (@clazzyclare)

Of course, the Countess of Clazz, never disappoints.

Let’s start with Nordin. The Pats signing of Riley Patterson to the practice squad has provided Nick folk with some ability to reduce his workload in practice. The 36-year-old is having a great season, but has been dealing with a left leg injury, causing him to be limited in practice. As Nordin remains on injured reserve, he is unable to join the Patriots on the practice field. Therefore, Patterson has given the team some flexibility, as well as insurance, should Folk be unable to suit up at any time during the coming weeks. While little information has been provided on Nordin’s injury status, I would say that seeing him back on the field this season (while possible) is a long-shot.

As for Izzo…I’m sorry to disappoint you, but I’m thinking that is a remote possibility, at best.