PatriotMaven Audible Edition: Episode 1

In our first episode of PatriotMaven Audible Edition, we read some of the storylines from the site on Monday, May 18.

1:12 - While the Patriots backfield does have a middle of the road 2020 schedule, PFF's newest chart shows how New England's running backs could provide some value in fantasy drafts based on their schedule during the fantasy playoffs.

5:09 - Today's rookie profile is on former William & Mary defensive tackle Bill Murray, who can make the Patriots' 53-man roster if he displays his incredible athleticism and special teams prowess this summer.

7:02 - We continue our divisional series by ranking the top tight ends in the AFC East heading into the 2020 season, and yet again, a Jet tops the list.

