PatriotMaven Audible Edition: Episode 1

In our first episode of PatriotMaven Audible Edition, we read some of the storylines from the site on Monday, May 18.

1:12 - While the Patriots backfield does have a middle of the road 2020 schedule, PFF's newest chart shows how New England's running backs could provide some value in fantasy drafts based on their schedule during the fantasy playoffs. 

5:09 - Today's rookie profile is on former William & Mary defensive tackle Bill Murray, who can make the Patriots' 53-man roster if he displays his incredible athleticism and special teams prowess this summer.

7:02 - We continue our divisional series by ranking the top tight ends in the AFC East heading into the 2020 season, and yet again, a Jet tops the list. 

Three former Patriots on top 20 of PFF All-Decade list

Ranking Top Tight Ends in AFC East in 2020

Who is the best tight end the AFC East has to offer in 2020?

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Bill Murray

Bill Murray was signed by the Patriots following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patriots Running Backs Have Favorable Fantasy Playoff Schedule in 2020

Weeks 14-16 of the regular season provide a good avenue for success for New England's backfield in 2020.

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Myles Bryant

Myles Bryant was signed by the Patriots following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Report: OT Yodny Cajuste Is 'Healthy and Ready to Go'

Cajuste will add much needed depth to the offensive tackle position for the Patriots.

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Rashod Berry

Rashod Berry was signed by the Patriots following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ranking Top Running Backs in AFC East in 2020

Who is the best ball-carrier in the AFC East and how do the Patriots' runningbacks stack up against the rest of the division?

Here Are Dates, Times For Patriots' 2020 Preseason Schedule

The Patriots are slated to take on the Lions, Eagles, Panthers, and Giants this August.

Marqise Lee Ready for Comeback With Patriots

Despite injuries that have kept him off the field the last two seasons, Lee is optimistic about his future in New England.

