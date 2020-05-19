PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven Audible Edition: Episode 2

Devon Clements

In the second episode of PatriotMaven Audible Edition, we read some of the storylines from the site on Tuesday, May 19.

- Patriots won't be part of NFL's reopening plan on Tuesday:

Though the NFL is allowing that capacity of people to re-enter facilities, teams must abide by state and local regulations in terms of the number of people they are permitted to have inside the facility. Massachusetts isn't reopening until next Monday - May 25 - so New England isn't allowed to re-enter the facility until then, and will only be allowed to have 50 people at Gillette Stadium, per the state's regulations under their re-opening plan, which is under the capacity that many other teams will be allowed to have at their facilities...

- NFL seems to be aiming at Patriots with another potential rule change:

Last year, the Patriots were able to block Caserio from interviewing with the Houston Texans for their general manager job. They were able to do that because it was written in Caserio's contract that New England can restrict him from interviewing with teams if they wish to do so. That didn't allegedly stop the Texans from talking with Caserio, which is why New England then filed tampering charges against Houston... 

- Tom Brady conducts workout with new Bucs teammates:

The group ran situational drills for about two hours Tuesday morning, which seemed to all be organized by the 42-year-old quarterback, per the Tampa Bay Times. After the session concluded, Brady and other Bucs players were seen resting in the bleachers, seemingly getting to know each other a bit better...

Listen and subscribe to PatriotMaven Audible Edition:

Apple Podcasts: click here

Spotify: click here

Stitcher: click here

TuneIn Radio: click here

