PatriotMaven Audible Edition: Episode 3

In the third episode of PatriotMaven Audible Edition, we read some of the storylines from the site on Wednesday, May 20.

1:03 - How Adjusted Rooney Rule Could Affect Patriots Coaching Staff in 2021

With the 2020 season ahead, which may provide more opportunities for Mayo to take on a larger role on defense calling plays, if all goes well, Mayo will likely be fielding interviews for defensive coordinator and/or head-coaching jobs in 2021. He is one of the fastest-rising coaches in the NFL - let alone one of the fastest-rising minority coaches - which means NFL teams that will be in need of a coach that can lead their defense or entire team won't hesitate to interview someone from the Bill Belichick coaching tree that also fills an obligation under the Rooney Rule...

4:25 - Jonathan Jones Says "Communication" Will Help Patriots' Elite Secondary Improve Next Season

New England has to face teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans in 2020, all of which have good quarterbacks, strong passing attacks, and some of which also have elite run games. Because of that, it's tough to imagine that the Patriots defense can muster the grades they earned last year, especially when they will have young talent filling large roles on defense now that players like Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins are no longer with the team...

8:03 - Patrick Chung and Patriots Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension

The deal was likely done in an effort to create some cap relief. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, giving Chung an extension creates $925,000 in cap space for the Patriots, which will likely be used in some capacity to sign safety Kyle Dugger, who was New England's second round pick in this year's draft and was the team's only draft pick that hadn't been officially signed yet...

9:55 - Devin and Jason McCourty Named Finalists For 2020 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Sports Award

The veteran defensive backs have been a pillar in their communities over the past decade, with Jason recently bringing his efforts to New England over the past two years. Devin has advocated for criminal justice reform and has stressed the importance of educating children during his time in The Players Coalition. Both of them have written an op-ed together to address educational inequality throughout the commonwealth of Massachusetts...

