PatriotMaven Audible Edition: Episode 4

In the fourth episode of PatriotMaven Audible Edition, we read some of the storylines from the site on Thursday, May 21.

1:20 - Patrick Chung reportedly considered retirement this offseason

Though there is no connection between the injuries he suffered last year and him contemplating retirement this offseason, one has to think an aging veteran safety's body won't bounce back like it used to at a much younger age. That, along with a successful decade-long career which included three Super Bowl victories is plenty of reason to think Chung has done enough to be at peace with a decision to end his football career. But he apparently isn't done quite yet... 

3:58 - Tom Brady announced 9-part ESPN documentary about QB's career

This should excite Patriots nation. ESPN just wrapped up there 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan, called "The Last Dance". That showed us how great a job they can do in covering one of the greatest players to ever step on the basketball court. Because of that, one would hope that they will do equally as good a job covering Brady, who is believed to be one of if not the greatest football player to ever play in the NFL... 

