Patriots Finish No. 7 in The MMQB's Final Power Rankings for 2019 Season

Despite a season in which they had a historic defense and one of the better teams in the AFC, the New England Patriots couldn't crack the top 5 in The MMQB's final power rankings for the 2019 season.

Here are the top 10 teams in The MMQB's power rankings:

1) Kansas City Chiefs

2) San Francisco 49ers

3) Baltimore Ravens

4) Tennessee Titans

5) New Orleans Saints

6) Green Bay Packers

7) New England Patriots

8) Minnesota Vikings

9) Seattle Seahawks

10) Houston Texans

Here is what The MMQB staff had to say about New England in the power rankings:

"Every year we talk about the end of the Patriots dynasty. After a down year in 2019 (for them) we are left with their most interesting offseason in a very long time."

It'll be very difficult for the Patriots to work their way back in the top 5 in 2020 based on who's at the top. With the Chiefs and 49ers likely reloading and contending next year for a title, along with the Ravens, who will still have Lamar Jackson, New England has too many questions heading into the offseason to assume that they will be able to beat any of those teams. The Titans could potentially lose one or both of Derrick Henry or Ryan Tannehill, which could put them a step back in the event that either of them or both sign with another team.

For New England to be in contention next year, they need to load up on offense. Adding weapons, specifically pass-catchers, will not only make their passing game more explosive, but it will also increase the potential return of Tom Brady, who is reportedly demanding that the team spend money on offensive weapons this offseason if they want him back. If they can do that while keeping the key pieces of their defense in-tact, there's no reason they shouldn't make it past the first round of the playoffs next season.