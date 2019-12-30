Patriots' 2019 Regular Season Awards

Now that the 2019 NFL regular season concluded, it's time to look back at the last 16 games and decide who stood out the most on this season's New England Patriots squad. The 12-4 team had a historically great defense to go along with some offensive talent that was also noteworthy for their individual efforts.

Here are the PatriotMaven's regular season awards for the Patriots:

Most Valuable Player - Stephon Gilmore

All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore had one of the most dominating season-long performances that we've seen from a defensive back in quite some time. His ability to shut down some of the greatest receivers in the league, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster, Amari Cooper, and Tyreek Hill makes him a front runner for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore finished the season tied for the league-lead in interceptions (6) and is first in passes defended (20). New England's defensive dominance this season is in large part because of Gilmore's ability to shut down the opponent's no. 1 receiver, which has the opposing quarterback scrambling for other ways to move the ball in the passing game. Gilmore was the most dominant and consistent player in New England this season.

Offensive Player of the Year - Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman at 33 years of age had a career year with the Patriots. He recorded 100 catches for 1,117 yards (career high) and six touchdowns, which made him by far the most productive skill player on New England's offense.

What makes Edelman's efforts in 2019 even more heroic was that he battled injuries for nearly the entire season. Despite his ailments, he played in all 16 games and caught no fewer than two passes in any of them. If it weren't for Edelman, the Patriots may have lost a few more games this season because of their inability to find other ways to move the ball effectively and consistently on offense. He was the no. 1 option threat for New England's offense this season, which earns him the honor of OPOY.

Defensive Player of the Year - Jamie Collins Sr.

This one was tough. Because New England's defense is elite, there is naturally so many talented playmakers on the unit. This award could go to Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower, JC Jackson, even Lawrence Guy (Gilmore would be the obvious choice for this award, but we aren't handing out two awards to the same player). But because Jamie Collins Sr. stuffed the stat sheet this season and has the 2nd highest PFF grade to Gilmore, he gets the nod in this category.

This season, Collins recorded 81 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, seven passes defended, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and one touchdown. His resurgence in New England after departing for Cleveland for a few seasons is part of the reason why the Patriots had a top-ranked defense this season.

Offensive Rookie of the Year - Jakobi Meyers

No - Jakobi Meyers didn't have a very good second half of the regular season. But his efforts when the Patriots offense needed him the most earned him this award.

Before New England acquired Mohamed Sanu and got rookie N'Keal Harry back from IR, Meyers was thrust into a large role, and performed quite well. The undrafted rookie receiver accumulated 359 receiving yards on 26 receptions, averaging 13.8 yards per catch. Meyers surpassed all expectations put on him in training camp and was a major help to a team that desperately needed options in the passing game early in the season.

Defensive Rookie of the Year - Chase Winovich

Rookie defensive end Chase Winovich was a steal in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft. His motor, ferocity and athleticism led him to 5.5 sacks, 10 QB hits, four tackles for loss and a special teams touchdown this season.

His job as a rotational player on New England's defensive line is exactly what the doctor prescribed for a Patriots defense that let Trey Flowers walk last offseason. While Winovich is not the player Flowers is (at least not yet) New England was able to find ways to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks to make up for the lack of an elite pass rusher like Flowers. One way was by drafting Winovich, whose opportunities will increase in the future. The former Wolverine will be a productive and important piece to New England's defense going forward.

Special Teams Player of the Year - Matthew Slater

Stop me if you've heard this one before - Patriots captain Matthew Slater was dominant on special teams this season.

Slater, who was nominated to his 8th Pro Bowl this season, has been able to shift momentum during games this season, which isn't easy to do as a special teamer. His ability to down punts inside the opponents red zone time and time again, block punts, and score points for his team leave him in a category of his own amongst his peer that purely do their damage in the third phase of the game.