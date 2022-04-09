Patriots 2022 Draft Profile: Cordell Volson is a Highly Experienced, Swiss Army Knife OL

Surely, a guard is a need for the Patriots, but drafting one in the first round, especially at 21, is not necessary. You can find talented offensive linemen later on in the draft. For example, Michael Onwenu and Ted Karras were both 6th round picks.

Cordell Volson is the type of player that could be a gem found in round 3 or later of the draft.

Let's take a look:

Name: Cordell Volson

Position: T/G

School: North Dakota State

Size: 6'-6" 315lbs

40 time: 5.27

10-yard split: 1.80

20-yard shuttle: 4.64

3 Cone: 7.65

Vertical: 32”

Broad Jump: 08’ 08”

Bench Press: 25

Athletic Ability, Body Type, Versatility: Volson is a good athlete who has the foot quickness to be an effective guard at the NFL level. He has a thick frame and broad shoulders that scream NFL caliber size. He is highly experienced playing in 65 career games including 41 consecutive starts to end his career. Volson is a right tackle by trade but has played every position on the line except for Center. His versatility pops up on film as the Bison regularly moved him around to different spots on the line mid-game due to injuries. His ability to adapt to various positions speaks to his IQ and overall versatility. That is obviously important because teams tend to only dress seven or sometimes eight offensive linemen on game day. He also appeared on the Bison’s PAT and field goal unit.

Pass Blocking: Volson has above average quickness out of his stance in vertical pass sets but can be had by speed rushers attacking the outside shoulder trying to turn the corner. His 45-degree pass sets are more conducive to his game. He tends to overset to the outside at times, opening the inside lane for the rusher. He plays with good technique, posture, knee bend, and a good base. He does not have NFL tackle feet though and his best position at the next level will be inside at guard. He can time his punch well and displays heavy hands to jolt defenders. He keeps his feet and hands moving constantly. With good play strength, Volson can consistently roll his hips and forklift defenders. When absorbing contact, Volson does not give up much depth in his pass drops. He displays good foot quickness and movement skills to get outside on screenplays to make blocks to second-level defenders.

Run Blocking: Volson fires off the ball in the run game, getting on top of defenders quickly. He is the quintessential mauler, road grader, and people mover in the run game. With strong hands, he can maintain blocks for a good amount of time. He displays good mobility and foot quickness to be pulled on trap and counter plays. When climbing to the second level, Volson can get low and attack the hip of the interior DL before peeling off to get to the LB. When reach blocking, He displays the ability to reach and seal defenders away from the play. Volson tends to play with high pad level. This can be contributed to his height. He does not always bring his feet with him in the run game and that leads to a loss of balance.

Smarts, Awareness, Competitiveness, Durability: Volson has good FBI (football intelligence). He is able to recognize stunts, twists, blitzers and picks them effectively. He will help his fellow blockers when not occupied with rushers. Equipped with a mean streak, Volson looks to bury his opponent's face into the ground. He plays through the whistle and will give guys an extra shove. The Bison have made deep runs in the FCS playoffs every year of Volson’s career (winning 4 of Bison’s 9 titles since 2010). This led to playing 15 to 16 games every season. Albeit versus college competition, Volson displays the ability to stay healthy for extended periods of time.

Bottom-line: A lowly rated recruit out of North Dakota, Volson is another example of the Bison developing NFL offensive linemen (Billy Turner, Joe Haeg, and Dillon Radunz). Returning to Fargo for an extra year due to Covid, the three-time All-American helped paved the way to another dominant rushing performance and another National Championship. A two-time captain, Volson has the frame and overall ability to be a starter for a long time in the NFL. His best position will be at guard but offers tackle versatility. This will help his draft stock. Volson should be a solid starter for 10 years for whatever team drafts him. His playstyle is similar to Miami Dolphins OL Michael Deiter (3rd round 78 overall in 2019 NFL Draft). I expect Volson to come off the board late day 2 to early day 3.