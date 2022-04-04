Patriots 2022 Draft Profile: Imagine Jordan Davis Playing Next to Christian Barmore?

Jordan Davis is a massive human being. Will he be on the board for the Patriots at No. 21

By now every sports fan in America watched or heard about Jordan Davis, especially after he produced one of the most impressive NFL Combine performances in recent memory.

New England drafted Christian Barmore last spring but if we know anything about Bill Belichick, he salivates over defensive lineman. As a matter of fact, some of Belichicks best draft picks over the years were on the defensive line.

Davis alongside Barmore would be a heck of a 1-2 punch for centers and guards to counter against for the next decade.

Let's take a look:

Name: Jordan Davis

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Georgia

Age: 22

Size: 6’-6” 341lbs

40 time: 4.78

Pass Game: Davis will never be mistaken for a pass rusher. Davis shows some pretty good lateral agility and quickness for his size to execute stunts. He tends to play high which is most likely the result of his height. When he does get low, he is able to flash great power and leg drive to push the pocket. His heavy hands provide pop and get blockers on their heels. Davis has a very average get-off and limited burst, but you have to consider his size. He doesn't have a whole lot of moves in his pass rush arsenal and more than likely will make minimum impacts in this area.

Run Game: This is where Davis will shine. His very strong lower half allows him to anchor at the point of attack. He can anchor and be difficult to move on combo blocks. He can play through contact and make plays in the run game with ease. His size closes gaps and disrupts running lanes. He does a good job of keeping blockers away from his frame by utilizing his long arms. One thing I did notice is that Davis is limited to making plays inside the tackle box due to a lack of great lateral agility. For a guy his size, he has shown the ability to slice through gaps taking down ball carriers. He will stack and shed with the best of them. He has average short-area quickness. Davis Was utilized on offense in short-yardage and goal-line situations. This is just adding value to him as a prospect.

Bottom line: Jordan Davis is a beast of a human being. Guys with his size and speed do not grow on trees. He's a perfect fit for a team looking for a zero tech or 1 tech in the middle of their defense. His overall value is determined by how teams view his skillset. 25 years ago, Davis would be a surefire top 10 pick but in a passing league, his value to certain teams will certainly be lower. Either way, I fully expect Davis to be a first-round pick.