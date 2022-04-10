Patriots 2022 Draft Profile: Navy LB Diego Fagot

Bill Belichick is an avid supporter of the U.S. Naval Academy, so it only seems fitting that he would be interested in a talented Navy linebacker.

Even though Fagot is a three-time All-AAC defender and was the Shrine Bowl defensive MVP, he is not a name you're going to hear much about leading up to the draft and even on the draft weekend. However, that doesn't mean he can't make an impact on an NFL roster, whether he is a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent.

Let's take a look at Fagot's measurables and skillset:

Name: Diego Fagot

Position: LB

School: Navy

Size: 6' 3" 240lbs

40 time: 4.68

Pass Game: When practicing against the option consistently, Diego lacks the reps needed to be effective in coverage. One thing that is interesting is that Fagot will hip-check receivers running mesh routes. For a guy that lacks extensive pass coverage skills, Fagot does show the ability to drop back into zone coverage and read the eyes of the QB. He is not the type of player I would leave in man-to-man coverage as he lacks great lateral agility and top-end speed to cover. He does have the instincts to thrive in the passing game as he continues to get more reps in that facet at the next level. He does have some ability and experience at rushing the passer on 3rd downs. Though not very explosive or bendy when it comes to turning the corner, Fagot's high motor and constant never give up attitude can lead him to walk into some sacks that were probably meant for others. His lack of experience hurts him in the play-action game, where he can be seen biting on them in games that I have watched.

Run Game: Fagot is much more familiar in this facet. He shows very good instincts and seems to know where the opponents will be running. He constantly keeps his shoulders square to the LOS. He doesn’t have the lateral agility or the speed to go sideline to sideline, but that's because he is more of an in-the-tackle box type of player. He does work through trash well and will fill gaps allowing teammates to clean up the mess. He is a very good tackler but needs to consistently lower his pads as he tackles high at times. When he does sink his hips and gets low, He can win the one-on-one matchup especially if it’s in a confined space. His motor constantly runs so he gets in on a lot of assisted tackle opportunities. It is not abnormal for any player to improve their play strength as they get to the next level and Diego is no different. He needs to improve play strength to help him defeat blocks more consistently.

Bottom line: Homeschooled as a child, Diego went on to be a 3-sport star (Baseball, Football, and Track and Field) at Calvary Christian High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He then took his talents, to the Naval Academy where he was a team captain and earned 4 varsity letters. Diego was all over the place in his game against Army on national TV, which got people to know him more. He then proceeded to have a very good week of practice at the Shrine Bowl. He then translated that into Defensive MVP of the Shrine Game. Basically, the arrow is pointing upward at him but there is still room for improvement. Fagot's lack of experience and savviness in the passing game will drop him on some people's boards. He would fit in best in a 3-4 defense playing the Ted Johnson role. His heart and motor will make him a favorite with special teams coaches, which is where he will start his career at the next level. There is room to grow into a low-end starter, package player (goal-line defense) for a team that is willing to be patient. I expect Diego to go somewhere mid to late day 3/UDFA. He has some similarities to former Patriot LB Monty Beisel.