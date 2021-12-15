Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Patriots Add QB Mac Jones to Tuesday’s Report with Thumb Injury

    Jones was listed on a Patriots Injury and Practice Participation Report for the first time during the 2021 season.
    New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been enjoying quite the rookie season in 2021.

    Helping to lead his team to a 9-4 record, Jones has completed 70.3% of his passes, while compiling 2,869 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His stalker performance throughout the November earned him Offensive Rookie of the Month honors. Still, there was one distinction Jones had yet to earn in his rookie campaign…a mention on the Patriots injury and practice participation report.

    On Tuesday, that streak came to an end. The Patriots added Jones to their injury report with a thumb injury on his non-throwing hand. The 23-year-old was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice, per the addition to New England’s initial report.

    It is uncertain whether Jones incurred his thumb injury during Tuesday’s practice, or at some point throughout the bye week. The Pats last took the field on December 6, resulting in a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 6; a game in which Jones attempted only three passes.

    Jones’ first appearance of the season on the Pats injury report is not expected to result in any serious setback for his status for Saturday night’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. New England is scheduled to practice again Wednesday and Thursday before leaving for Indiana. It is presumed that Jones will once again be a full participant on both days.

    Kickoff or Week Fifteen’s matchup is set for Saturday, December 18 at 8:20pm, with the Pats facing off against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis, Indiana. 

