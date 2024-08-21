Patriots Make Array of Roster Moves, Place JaQuae Jackson on IR
The New England Patriots kept themselves busy on Tuesday as they've decided to make a few fresh additions to their roster, along with placing a rookie receiver on injured reserve.
Here's the full list of the Patriots' latest transactions:
- Signed fourth-year LB Kobe Jones
- Signed first-year LB Christian McCarroll
- Claimed second-year WR Matt Landers
- Placed first-year WR JaQuae Jackson on injured reserve.
The Patriots' three signings effectively fill the void left by the latest IR move, along with New England's leftover space from the departure of Matthew Judon and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Sadly for JaQuae Jackson, an IR placement effectively ends his season prematurely, and will have to wait until the 2025 campaign to make his NFL debut. We saw a few early snaps from Jackson during the Patriots' first two pre-season matchups, where his one lone reception came off of a Joe Milton connection for a touchdown vs. the Carolina Panthers.
With Jackson out of the fold, the Patriots have opted to bring in WR Matt Landers off waivers, a 25-year-old rookie free agent who was previously with the Seattle Seahawks.
As for the new additions in Jones and McCarroll, it gives the Patriots a bit of necessary linebacker depth to their 90-man roster. Jones, 26, spent previous time with several NFL teams, as well as the Canadian Football League in 2021, while McCarroll is a rookie entering his first season from Grand Valley State.
The Patriots will be finalizing their 53-man roster around this time next week, so keep an eye on these new candidates to have an outside shot to make the tightly-contested cut.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!