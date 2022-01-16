Patriots-Bills Inactives: What It Means For Saturday Night’s Wild Card Weekend Showdown

The Pats list seven inactives, as do the Bills for Saturday’s Wild Card Weekend matchup at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The New England Patriots are set to battle the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card Weekend of the 2021 NFL Playoffs at 8:15pm ET on Saturday, January 15 at Highmark Stadium in western New York.

With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of Inactives:

Patriots Inactives

OL Isaiah Wynn

TE Devin Asiasi

RB J.J. Taylor

QB Jarrett Stidham

NT Carl Davis

DE Chase Winovich

WR Kristian Wilkerson

What It Means: Patriots

Despite some speculation throughout the week, defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), safety Kyle Dugger (hand) and linebacker Jamie Collins, Sr. (ankle) are all active for Saturday night.

As reported on Friday, left tackle Isaiah Wynn is officially inactive, due to an ankle injury.

The Patriots will also be without the services of starting cornerback Jalen Mills, and reserve defensive back Shaun Wade, as both players remain on COVID-19/Reserve.

While wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson was elevated from the practice squad for Saturday night’s matchup, he is among New England’s inactives. Fellow wideout N’Keal Harry is active and will play against the Bills on Wild Card Weekend.

In one of the Patriots’ more surprising roster moves on Saturday, defensive end/linebacker Chase Winovich is inactive and will not play against Buffalo.

Behind Enemy Lines: Bills Inactives

WR Marquez Stevenson

RB Matt Breida

OLB Joe Giles-Harris

DT Eli Ankou

TE Tommy Sweeney

DE Efe Obada

Despite being elevated from the practice squad for Saturday, defensive tackle Eli Ankou and inebacker Joe Giles-Harris are inactive for Buffalo.

Running back Matt Breida is also among Buffalo’s notable inactives, indicating that the team will be relying more heavily on Devin Singletary and Zack Moss in the running game.