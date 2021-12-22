Patriots-Bills Week Sixteen Injury Report: First Edition — Agholor, Stevenson are Non-Participants, Nine Limited for Pats on Wednesday

A few key Patriots with injury/health concerns are spotted on the practice field, as the team prepares for its Week Sixteen showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

The first practice participation and injury report of Week Sixteen of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and concern for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 26 at 1:00pm from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Though the Patriots enter this matchup with a 9-5 record, the 8-6 Bills provide a tough test for the Pats. Buffalo is among the NFL’s best teams in all three phases of the game, are well-coached and possesses the type of battle-tested experience that will greatly assist them in both late-season and playoff contests.

As a result, there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surround the health of some key players.

Here is Wednesday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

WR N'Keal Harry, Hip

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

WR/Spt Matthew Slater, Illness

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

What It Means: Patriots

The collective eyes of Patriots fandom on Wednesday’s initial practice and participation report. While some questions regarding some of the team’s most prominent offensive players have yet to be answered, the report did provide some additional clarity.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was absent from the field, as he is in concussion protocol. Agholor suffered the injury after absorbing a crushing hit in Saturday night’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Also missing from practice was rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who missed Wednesday's session due to illness, according to the team.

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who was thought to have left Saturday's game with a head injury, was a limited participant on Wednesday, listed with a hip injury; indicating that his head injury did not require him to be placed in concussion protocol.

Running back Damien Harris also left Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury and was present on the practice field on Wednesday, as a limited participant.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was a limited participant in practice, despite his leaving Saturday's game with an ankle injury. He was listed on Wednesday’s report with both an ankle injury and a ribs injury.

With regard to those Patriots who have been placed on COVID-19/Reserve, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebacker Harvey Langi and offensive lineman Yasir Durant were not spotted, indicating that they remain on the list. Running back J.J. Taylor returned to practice and has been removed from COVID protocol.

BUFFALO BILLS (8-6)

The Bills conducted a walk thru practice on Wednesday.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Taiwan Jones, Knee

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DE Jerry Hughes, Neck

S Micah Hyde, Back

WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

What It Means: Bills

The Patriots had a prominent trio of players who were limited in practice on Wednesday. Defensive End Jerry Hughes (neck), safety Micah Hyde (back) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) are all key players at their respective positions. Sanders is particularly one to monitor, especially with slot receiver Cole Beasley having been placed on COVID/Reserve, and thus missing Sunday’s Week Sixteen matchup.