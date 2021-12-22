Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Patriots-Bills Week Sixteen Injury Report: First Edition — Agholor, Stevenson are Non-Participants, Nine Limited for Pats on Wednesday

    A few key Patriots with injury/health concerns are spotted on the practice field, as the team prepares for its Week Sixteen showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
    Author:

    The first practice participation and injury report of Week Sixteen of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and concern for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 26 at 1:00pm from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

    Though the Patriots enter this matchup with a 9-5 record, the 8-6 Bills provide a tough test for the Pats. Buffalo is among the NFL’s best teams in all three phases of the game, are well-coached and possesses the type of battle-tested experience that will greatly assist them in both late-season and playoff contests.

    As a result, there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surround the health of some key players.

    Here is Wednesday’s full report:

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

    RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    C David Andrews, Shoulder

    DL Christian Barmore, Knee

    LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle

    RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

    K Nick Folk, Left Knee

    RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

    WR N'Keal Harry, Hip

    S Adrian Phillips, Knee

    WR/Spt Matthew Slater, Illness

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    Read More

    No Players Listed.

    What It Means: Patriots

    The collective eyes of Patriots fandom on Wednesday’s initial practice and participation report. While some questions regarding some of the team’s most prominent offensive players have yet to be answered, the report did provide some additional clarity.

    Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was absent from the field, as he is in concussion protocol. Agholor suffered the injury after absorbing a crushing hit in Saturday night’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

    Also missing from practice was rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who missed Wednesday's session due to illness, according to the team.

    Wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who was thought to have left Saturday's game with a head injury, was a limited participant on Wednesday, listed with a hip injury; indicating that his head injury did not require him to be placed in concussion protocol.

    Running back Damien Harris also left Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury and was present on the practice field on Wednesday, as a limited participant.

    Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was a limited participant in practice, despite his leaving Saturday's game with an ankle injury. He was listed on Wednesday’s report with both an ankle injury and a ribs injury.

    With regard to those Patriots who have been placed on COVID-19/Reserve, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebacker Harvey Langi and offensive lineman Yasir Durant were not spotted, indicating that they remain on the list. Running back J.J. Taylor returned to practice and has been removed from COVID protocol.

    BUFFALO BILLS (8-6)

    The Bills conducted a walk thru practice on Wednesday.

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    RB Taiwan Jones, Knee

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    DE Jerry Hughes, Neck

    S Micah Hyde, Back

    WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    No Players Listed.

    What It Means: Bills

    The Patriots had a prominent trio of players who were limited in practice on Wednesday. Defensive End Jerry Hughes (neck), safety Micah Hyde (back) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) are all key players at their respective positions. Sanders is particularly one to monitor, especially with slot receiver Cole Beasley having been placed on COVID/Reserve, and thus missing Sunday’s Week Sixteen matchup. 

    Patriots WR Nelson Agholor
    News

    Patriots-Bills Week Sixteen Injury Report: First Edition — Agholor, Stevenson are Non-Participants, Nine Limited for Pats on Wednesday

    12 seconds ago
    Patriots LB Matt Judon
    News

    Matthew Judon Earns New England Patriots Ron Hobson Good Guy Media Award for 2021

    4 hours ago
    Patriots QB Mac Jones
    News

    Patriots Power Rankings Roundup Heading Into Week Sixteen

    7 hours ago
    19BE1B51-15D5-4955-A95F-28D219866B7A
    News

    Patriot Maven Notebook: Cam Achord’s ‘Mea Culpa’, Joshuah Bledsoe Impresses Coaches and More

    16 hours ago
    New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills
    News

    Early Lines Favor Patriots Over Bills in Week Sixteen as Races for Conference, Division Tighten

    19 hours ago
    EF0D799C-C751-4048-9603-41D0C9943876
    News

    Bills Place WR Cole Beasley on COVID-19/Reserve: What It Means For Patriots in Week Sixteen

    22 hours ago
    Patriots WR Kristian Wilkerson
    News

    What Now at Wideout? Patriots Could Turn to Pair on their Practice Squad for Help Against Bills

    Dec 21, 2021
    Patriots Bill Belichick and Mac Jones
    News

    Patriots Playoff Prospectus is Still Promising Following Week Fifteen Loss to Colts

    Dec 21, 2021