Patriots-Broncos Week 5 Game Moved To Monday

Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the NFL has made another schedule change this week that impacts the New England Patriots.

The team has announced that their originally scheduled Sunday game against the Denver Broncos in Week 5 has been moved to 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 12. The expectation is that moving the game to Monday will give each team an opportunity to administer tests one extra day to ensure that there are no players that test positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday reigning Defensive Player of the Year and Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19. Gilmore was the third player in New England to test positive for the virus within five days -- the others being Cam Newton and Bill Murray -- which caused concerns to arise that an outbreak could be taking place in Foxboro. However, since Tuesday, New England has not had a single positive test, which is a sign that they have done their job at containing the spread.

Part of containing the spread effectively was because the team did not practice this week, and instead has held meetings on a virtual landscape instead. It has yet to be determined if they will practice on Saturday, which would be their final and only opportunity to practice this week ahead of their game against the Broncos.

