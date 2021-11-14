Patriots-Browns Game Day Notebook: Roster Notes, Game Prediction and More

The New England Patriots have returned home to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts for their Week Ten matchup the Cleveland Browns at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, November 14. The Pats are attempting to move two games above .500 this week, following a 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week Nine.

The Patriots have won the last three games against the Browns, including a 27-13 victory in the last meeting between the two teams on Oct. 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium. Cleveland leads the all-time series with a 13-12 mark. However, the Patriots are 7-5 all-time against the Browns in games played in New England, including 4-0 at Gillette Stadium.The Patriots have won six straight over the Browns.

Viewing/Listening:

TELEVISION:

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen via your local affiliate. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play duties with Charles Davis as the color analyst. Evan Washburn will work from the sidelines.

RADIO:

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Patriots Roster Notes:

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to play on Sunday, despite being listed as ‘questionable.’ On Saturday, it had been reported that Stevenson had cleared concussion protocol and would be a game time decision. Stevenson’s presence on the field is great news for the Pats, who will be without the services of Damien Harris, as he remains in concussion protocol.

On Saturday, the Patriots activated tackle Trent Brown off injured reserve and is expected to play against the Browns. They also placed linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the active roster from the practice squad.

Browns Roster Notes:

The Browns activated rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (high ankle sprain) off injured reserve on Saturday. While officially listed as ‘questionable,’ it is expected that he will suit up for Sunday’s contest.

The Browns also activated cornerback M.J. Stewart (hamstring) off IR, and elevated running back Brian Hill from the practice squad. Hill will provide depth at running back, with D’Ernest Johnson likely to start in the absence of both Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton, as both remain on COVID-19 reserve and have been ruled out.

Patriot Maven Prediction:

Essential on Offense:

While some may argue that the best defense is more offense, the sentiment may not apply to Sunday’s matchup in Foxboro…at least, from a Patriots perspective. Cleveland possesses a formidable defense at all three levels, and is among the league's best when defending the pass, as well as the run. Though the Pats should take the occasional shot down field to keep the secondary on its toes, they will be looking to the short passing game to keep the ball moving on Sunday. With Stevenson active, he will likely take the feature back role, with Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor (hopefully) pacing the run game. The Pats and quarterback Mac Jones are among the league’s top teams at utilizing the run to open play action. Expect Jones to shed the ball quickly, in hopes of finding his receivers and tight ends on slants and shallow crossers. With an aggressive pass rush led by Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, New England will have to have an exceptional day at protecting the football.

Essential on Defense:

Cleveland’s running game will be somewhat marginalized with the absence of Nick Chubb (COVID/reserve) and Kareem Hunt (IR). However, quarterback Baker Mayfield does have offensive firepower at his disposal to make the Browns’ offense a tough challenge. For New England, attempting to contain Cleveland’s two (sometime three) tight-end sets will be essential for their success. It will start in the linebacking corps, who will be called upon to have a strong showing in the Pats’ run defense. Not only are tight ends David Njoku, Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant more than capable pass catchers, they are excellent blockers. Both Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley have been solid in the middle as of late, and will need to continue that production.

In coverage, the Pats safety tandem of Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger should draw the tight ends. With Phillips’ speed, he is more likely to match up with Njoku, while Dugger's physicality makes him a good pairing with Hooper.

Final Analysis:

This will likely be a game that is won in the trenches. The Pats offensive line faces a tough task in providing protection against a solid defensive front. On the defensive side of the ball, the Pats will need a strong showing from their interior of their defensive line, allowing their linebackers to assist in run coverage. While an easy game is not on tap for either team, this is a winnable game for New England. Returning home to Foxboro provides the Pats with the boost they need, and they take a close one at home.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 24, Browns 21