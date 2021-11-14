Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Patriots-Browns Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Ten Showdown

    The Pats list seven inactives, as opposed to the Browns listing six for Sunday’s Week Ten matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
    The New England Patriots are set to host the Cleveland Browns in Week Ten of the 2021 NFL Season at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, November 14 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

    With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Browns have released their list of Inactives:

    Patriots Inactives:

    CB Shaun Wade

    DE Ronnie Perkins

    TE Jonnu Smith

    G Yasir Durant

    RB Damien Harris

    QB Jarrett Stidham

    WR Gunner Olszewski

    With Damien Harris still in concussion protocol, both Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor will see significant time in the backfield, as Will veteran Brandon Bolden. Taylor is also expected to take on a greater role in the return game, with Olszewski on the inactives list. 

    With Jonnu Smith sidelined with a shoulder injury, tight end Devin Asiasi will be active for the Patriots, and will likely see time as the team’s second offensive option at the position. Practice squad elevation Matt LaCosse should be expected to see time as a blocker, assisting the o-line in containing some of Cleveland’s fearsome pass rushers

    Behind Enemy Lines: Browns Inactives

    CB Greedy Williams

    S Richard LeCounte

    DE Takkarist McKinley

    WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

    DT Sheldon Day

    OLB Tony Fields

    Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (high ankle sprain) is indeed active for Sunday’s matchup. He was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, and will play a key role in both the Browns’ run and pass defense on Sunday. 

    Patriots TE Devin Asiasi
    Patriots-Browns Inactives: What It Means For Sunday's Week Ten Showdown

