Patriots-Browns Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Ten Showdown
The New England Patriots are set to host the Cleveland Browns in Week Ten of the 2021 NFL Season at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, November 14 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Browns have released their list of Inactives:
Patriots Inactives:
CB Shaun Wade
DE Ronnie Perkins
TE Jonnu Smith
G Yasir Durant
RB Damien Harris
QB Jarrett Stidham
WR Gunner Olszewski
With Damien Harris still in concussion protocol, both Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor will see significant time in the backfield, as Will veteran Brandon Bolden. Taylor is also expected to take on a greater role in the return game, with Olszewski on the inactives list.
With Jonnu Smith sidelined with a shoulder injury, tight end Devin Asiasi will be active for the Patriots, and will likely see time as the team’s second offensive option at the position. Practice squad elevation Matt LaCosse should be expected to see time as a blocker, assisting the o-line in containing some of Cleveland’s fearsome pass rushers
Behind Enemy Lines: Browns Inactives
CB Greedy Williams
S Richard LeCounte
DE Takkarist McKinley
WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
DT Sheldon Day
OLB Tony Fields
Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (high ankle sprain) is indeed active for Sunday’s matchup. He was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, and will play a key role in both the Browns’ run and pass defense on Sunday.