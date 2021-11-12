Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Patriots-Browns Week Ten Injury Report: Final Edition — One Player listed as ‘Doubtful’, Twelve ‘Questionable’ for Sunday

    The Patriots may be a bit thin at running back on Sunday, but there is a chance that each of their top two options at the position may still suit up in Week Ten
    Author:

    The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Ten showdown in Foxboro.

    The Pats and Cowboys will face off this Sunday, November 14 at 1:00pm at Gillette Stadium.

    Here is Friday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Ten matchup:

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

    OUT

    No Players Listed.

    DOUBTFUL

    LB Jamie Collins, Ankle (DNP)

    QUESTIONABLE

    P Jake Bailey, Right Knee (LP)

    LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs (LP)

    K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

    RB Damien Harris, Concussion (DNP)

    WR N'Keal Harry, Knee (LP)

    LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle (LP)

    Read More

    G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (LP)

    CB Jalen Mills, Thigh (LP)

    WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion (DNP)

    TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder (LP)

    RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion (DNP)

    LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)

    CLEVELAND BROWNS

    OUT

    C JC Tretter, Knee (LP)

    DOUBTFUL

    No Players Listed.

    QUESTIONABLE

    CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder (LP)

    What It Means: Patriots

    The Patriots have yet to declare any players as ‘out’ for Sunday. However, linebacker Jamie Collins also is listed as ‘doubtful,’ after missing the entirety of practice this week with an ankle injury. Collins made the most of his time on the field on Sunday. Taking just 16 snaps, the versatile linebacker earned two tackles, including one tackle-for-loss, a pass-defended and one interception.

    Despite missing the entire week of practice, Patriots running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are listed as ‘questionable,’ as both remain in concussion protocol. Return specialist Gunner Olszewski is also listed as questionable, while in concussion protocol. Each player exited Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers’ without returning to action.

    What It Means: Browns

    After listing such notables as defensive end Myles Garrett, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and quarterback Baker Mayfield on the injury report this week, the Browns have declared only center JC Tretter out with a knee injury, and cornerback Greedy Williams as questionable with a shoulder injury. Both players had been limited in Friday’s practice.

    Earlier in the day, Cleveland had announced that neither Nick Chubb, nor Demetric Felton have been removed from COVID/Reserve. The pair of running backs will not play in Sunday’s game. ,

    Patriots LB Jamie Collins
    News

    Patriots-Browns Week Ten Injury Report: Final Edition — One Player listed as ‘Doubtful’, Twelve ‘Questionable’ for Sunday

    1 minute ago
    Patriots RB Damien Harris
    News

    Stevenson, Harris Absent from Friday’s Patriots Practice; Status for Sunday in Doubt

    20 minutes ago
    Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson
    News

    Patriot Maven Notebook: Patriots-Browns Injury Reports, Patriots Salute Veterans

    17 hours ago
    Patriots P Jake Bailey
    News

    Patriots Work Out Trio of Punters as Bailey Remains on Injury Report

    17 hours ago
    Patriots TE Hunter Henry
    News

    Previewing the Patriots-Browns Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

    22 hours ago
    Patriots Chase Winovich
    News

    Chase Winovich Returns to Practice - What It Potentially Means for the Patriots

    Nov 11, 2021
    Cam Newton, Mac Jones New England Patriots
    News

    Cam Newton’s Signing With Carolina Panthers Impacts the Patriots

    Nov 11, 2021
    WR Odell Beckham, Jr.
    News

    Patriots Reportedly Still “In” on WR Odell Beckham, Jr.

    Nov 10, 2021