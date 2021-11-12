Patriots-Browns Week Ten Injury Report: Final Edition — One Player listed as ‘Doubtful’, Twelve ‘Questionable’ for Sunday

The Patriots may be a bit thin at running back on Sunday, but there is a chance that each of their top two options at the position may still suit up in Week Ten

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Ten showdown in Foxboro.

The Pats and Cowboys will face off this Sunday, November 14 at 1:00pm at Gillette Stadium.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Ten matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee (LP)

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

RB Damien Harris, Concussion (DNP)

WR N'Keal Harry, Knee (LP)

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle (LP)

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (LP)

CB Jalen Mills, Thigh (LP)

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion (DNP)

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder (LP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion (DNP)

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

OUT

C JC Tretter, Knee (LP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder (LP)

What It Means: Patriots

The Patriots have yet to declare any players as ‘out’ for Sunday. However, linebacker Jamie Collins also is listed as ‘doubtful,’ after missing the entirety of practice this week with an ankle injury. Collins made the most of his time on the field on Sunday. Taking just 16 snaps, the versatile linebacker earned two tackles, including one tackle-for-loss, a pass-defended and one interception.

Despite missing the entire week of practice, Patriots running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are listed as ‘questionable,’ as both remain in concussion protocol. Return specialist Gunner Olszewski is also listed as questionable, while in concussion protocol. Each player exited Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers’ without returning to action.

What It Means: Browns

After listing such notables as defensive end Myles Garrett, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and quarterback Baker Mayfield on the injury report this week, the Browns have declared only center JC Tretter out with a knee injury, and cornerback Greedy Williams as questionable with a shoulder injury. Both players had been limited in Friday’s practice.

Earlier in the day, Cleveland had announced that neither Nick Chubb, nor Demetric Felton have been removed from COVID/Reserve. The pair of running backs will not play in Sunday’s game. ,