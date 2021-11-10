Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Patriots-Browns Week Ten Injury Report: First Edition — Five Pats Miss Practice, Brown Returns

    Five Patriots did not participate in Wednesday’s session, while nine were limited in their availability.
    The first practice participation and injury report of Week Ten of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and concern for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 1:00pm ET.

    With each team at 5-4 on the season, a win is of utmost importance for both sides. Despite the hype surrounding the future home of wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surrounding the health of some key players.

    Here is Wednesday’s full report:

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    LB Jamie Collins, Ankle

    RB Damien Harris, Concussion

    LB Matthew Judon, Not Injury Related

    WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

    RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

    LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

    K Nick Folk, Left Knee

    WR N'Keal Harry, Knee

    LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

    G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

    CB Jalen Mills, Thigh

    TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

    LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    No Players Listed.

    What It Means: Patriots

    As expected, three key members of the Patriots offense were absent from Wednesday’s practice. Running backs Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and wide receiver Gunner OIszewski were listed on the report, as dealing with concussions. At present, their status for Sunday is, at best, in question.

    Linebacker Jamie Collins did not participate in Wednesday’s session, listed on the report with an ankle injury. Collins made the most of his time on the field on Sunday. Taking just 16 snaps, the versatile linebacker earned two tackles, including one tackle-for-loss, a pass-defended and one interception that has drawn rave reviews from head coach Bill Belichick. It is unclear whether Collins suffered the injury during Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

    Linebacker Matt Judon was also a non-participant on Wednesday for non-injury reasons. Judon was likely excused for the birth of his child, which he announced earlier via Instagram.

    Lastly, tackle Trent Brown returned to practice, thus opening his 21-day window for activation from injured reserve.

    CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4)

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    DE Myles Garrett, Foot

    DT Malik Jackson, Ankle

    WR Jarvis Landry, Knee

    DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh

    DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle / Knee

    QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder / Foot

    C JC Tretter, Knee

    CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    No Players Listed.

    What It Means: Browns

    The Browns stated earlier in the day that RB Kareem Hunt was not ready to be activated from injured reserve, and thus would not be available to play Sunday. Running backs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly have all tested positive for COVID-19, placing them on COVID/reserve until further notice.

    Defenders Myles Garrett (foot) and Malik Jackson (ankle) were non-participants on Wednesday, as fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was limited with ankle and knee injuries. Garrett, Jackson and Clowney are key components of the Browns’ defensive front seven.

    Notable offensive players, listed by Cleveland on Wednesday, include wide receiver Jarvis Landry (DNP, knee) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (Limited, left shoulder/foot). 

