Patriots-Browns Week Ten Injury Report: First Edition — Five Pats Miss Practice, Brown Returns

Five Patriots did not participate in Wednesday’s session, while nine were limited in their availability.

The first practice participation and injury report of Week Ten of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and concern for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 1:00pm ET.

With each team at 5-4 on the season, a win is of utmost importance for both sides. Despite the hype surrounding the future home of wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surrounding the health of some key players.

Here is Wednesday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle

RB Damien Harris, Concussion

LB Matthew Judon, Not Injury Related

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR N'Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Jalen Mills, Thigh

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

What It Means: Patriots

As expected, three key members of the Patriots offense were absent from Wednesday’s practice. Running backs Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and wide receiver Gunner OIszewski were listed on the report, as dealing with concussions. At present, their status for Sunday is, at best, in question.

Linebacker Jamie Collins did not participate in Wednesday’s session, listed on the report with an ankle injury. Collins made the most of his time on the field on Sunday. Taking just 16 snaps, the versatile linebacker earned two tackles, including one tackle-for-loss, a pass-defended and one interception that has drawn rave reviews from head coach Bill Belichick. It is unclear whether Collins suffered the injury during Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Linebacker Matt Judon was also a non-participant on Wednesday for non-injury reasons. Judon was likely excused for the birth of his child, which he announced earlier via Instagram.

Lastly, tackle Trent Brown returned to practice, thus opening his 21-day window for activation from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Myles Garrett, Foot

DT Malik Jackson, Ankle

WR Jarvis Landry, Knee

DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh

DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle / Knee

QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder / Foot

C JC Tretter, Knee

CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

What It Means: Browns

The Browns stated earlier in the day that RB Kareem Hunt was not ready to be activated from injured reserve, and thus would not be available to play Sunday. Running backs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly have all tested positive for COVID-19, placing them on COVID/reserve until further notice.

Defenders Myles Garrett (foot) and Malik Jackson (ankle) were non-participants on Wednesday, as fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was limited with ankle and knee injuries. Garrett, Jackson and Clowney are key components of the Browns’ defensive front seven.

Notable offensive players, listed by Cleveland on Wednesday, include wide receiver Jarvis Landry (DNP, knee) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (Limited, left shoulder/foot).