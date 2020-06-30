NFL Rumors: Cam Newton's Contract Allows Patriots to Franchise Tag Him in 2021

We thought that Cam Newton signed a prove-it deal with the New England Patriots earlier this week. But apparently if he does "prove it" in 2020, the Patriots can prevent him from going elsewhere in 2021.

Newton's contract does not include a provision preventing New England from franchise tagging Newton in 2021, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

Not only did the Patriots manage to sign the former MVP at a low cost this offseason, but if Newton balls out next season, New England can prevent him from going elsewhere next offseason during free agency by tagging him. Doing that would retain Newton at a rate that would likely be cheaper than his rate on the open market.

It's an odd move for Newton, who is looking to prove he still has what it takes to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL at 31 years old. If Newton plays well this upcoming season he would have had the opportunity to hit the market in 2021 and potentially receive a multi-year contract with another NFL team. But New England now has the power to swoop him and lock him up if they want to.