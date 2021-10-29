Patriots-Chargers Week Eight Injury Report: Final Edition — Patriots List 14 as ‘Questionable’ for Sunday

Despite having perfect attendance at Friday’s practice, New England listed several notables as ‘questionable’ for Week Eight, while a significant special-teamer will sit this one out.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Eight showdown in INglewood, California.

The Pats and Bolts will face off this Sunday, October 31 at 4:05pm at SoFi Stadium.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Eight matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

LB Brandon King, Thigh (LP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews, Ankle (LP)

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs (LP)

WR Kendrick Bourne, Shoulder (LP)

DL Carl Davis, Hand (LP)

S Kyle Dugger, Neck (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

DL Davon Godchaux, Finger (LP)

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle (LP)

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (LP)

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder (LP)

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder (LP)

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion (LP)

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee (LP)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

RB Austin Ekeler, Hip (DNP)

LB Drue Tranquill, Chest (LP)

What It Means — Patriots

The Patriots once again had perfect attendance at Friday’s practice. However the team has confirmed that they will be without the services of linebacker and special teams stalwart Brandon King. King was listed on the Pats’ injury injury report throughout the week with a thigh injury. The 28-year-old Auburn product has only taken two defensive snaps (in Week Seven, vs. the New York Jets) in 2021. However, he has been present for 81 percent (150 total) of the team’s snaps on special teams, which is where his absence will be most felt.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle), Jonnu Smith (shoulder), Shaq Mason (abdomen) are among the notables listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s matchup. Smith was to have spoken with reporters on Friday, yet was pulled from availability shortly before his scheduled appearance. While this does not confirm his status (either way) for Week Eight, Smith’s name will be worth monitoring throughout the weekend. All were all participants during Friday's practice, albeit in a limited capacity.

With the Patriots in need of help in the defensive backfield, rookie Shaun Wade continues to participate in practice as a limited participant. Wade’s presence indicates that he has been cleared for practice, after having been sidelined with a concussion. The team also added defensive backs Brian Poole and De’Vante Bausby to their practice squad. Each newcomer could be options for standard elevation, as would practice squad cornerback D’Angelo Ross.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and center David Andrews are officially questionable, after being new additions to the injury report this week. Bourne had been listed as a limited participant with a shoulder ailment, while Andrews was listed with an ankle injury. The Pats will need as full of a slate of offensive players as possible, in hopes of neutralizing the Bolts’ potent pass rush, led by linebacker Joey Bosa.

What It Means — Chargers

After missing practice on Friday, running back Austin Ekeler is officially ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s matchup. Given his abilities as a dual-threat offensive weapon, Ekeler can be dangerous as a pass-catcher, as well as a rusher. If the Patriots wish to contain him, they must pair him with a legitimate cover defender. If active for Sunday’s game, New England would almost certainly dedicate a defensive back to the duty of covering him. As the Pats are currently thin in the secondary, this would mean one fewer defender against a potent stable of skill position players such as receivers Keenean Allen, Mike Williams and tight end Jared Cook. Should Ekeler be unable to play, the Bolts’ second option at the position is Joshua Kelley, who has 24 yards rushing on six carries. The Patriots would no longer need a designated resource to cover Ekeler. As such, his status will certainly be of great interest heading into Sunday’s kickoff.

Along with Ekeler, linebacker Drue Tranquill is listed as ‘questionable’ for Week Eight with a chest injury. The 26-year-old has compiled 28 tackles and 0.5 sacks as the Bolts’ starting left inside linebacker. If he is unable to suit up on Sunday, linebacker Nick Niemann might be in line to get the nod, with Kenneth Murray on injured reserve with an ankle injury.