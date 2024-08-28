Report: Patriots Claim Four Players Via Waivers After Roster Cuts
After a hectic day of moves and cuts around the New England Patriots roster, the team has opted to make four new additions to their 53-man unit via waiver claims on Wednesday.
According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots have been awarded the following four players via waivers:
- Curtis Jacobs | LB, 2024 UDFA previously with the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Demontrey Jacobs | OT, 2023 UDFA previously with the Denver Broncos.
- Eric Johnson | DT, 2022 fifth-round pick previously with the Indianapolis Colts.
- Zachary Thomas | OT, 2022 sixth-round pick previously with the Los Angeles Rams
Through their findings on the waiver, the Patriots placed a heavy emphasis on their work in the trenches-- adding two new offensive tackles into the fold along with a defensive tackle.
It's not a surprise to see the Patriots invest heavily in their offensive line following their bumpy performance during training camp (especially in their joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles), as well as during their later showings in preseason vs. the Washington Commanders.
Now, New England can bring in some fresh faces to help mitigate their troubles up front, whether it be as a depth piece or even an eventual starter. Jerod Mayo recently hinted that their starting offensive line may or may not come as a result from the waiver wire, but we'll have to wait and see if that comes to fruition.
Along with their help up front, the Patriots get some reinforcements in their defensive depth. As uncertainty still looms around Christian Barmore's health situation, New England could benefit well from added bodies on their defensive line, and they'll be getting just that with the addition of Eric Johnson-- a former fifth-rounder.
Keep an eye on how the Patriots continue to construct their roster over the coming days as they're now tasked with making four moves to follow their waiver pickups.
