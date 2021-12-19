Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Patriots-Colts Inactives: What It Means For Saturday night’s Week Fifteen Showdown

    The Pats list six inactives, as do the Colts for Saturday’s Week Fifteen matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
    The New England Patriots are set to battle the Indianapolis Colts in Week Fifteen of the 2021 NFL Season at 8:15pm ET on Saturday, December 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana .

    With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of Inactives:

    Patriots Inactives:

    RB Damien Harris

    OL Yodny Cajuste

    QB Jarrett Stidham

    TE Devin Asiasi

    DB Joshuah Bledsoe

    CB Joejuan Williams

    The Patriots officially ruled out running back Damien Harris on Friday afternoon. The 24-year-old had been limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson will be New England’s feature back against the Colts on Saturday. 

    Rookie defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe, who was activated from the non-football-injury list earlier this week, is inactive on Saturday. As a result, he will not be making his NFL debut in Week Fifteen. 

    The Patriots also have ruled reserve offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste out for Week Fifteen, as he tends to an illness. 

    On Saturday afternoon, the Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, OL James Ferentz and RB Devine Ozigbo to the active roster.

    Behind Enemy Lines: Colts Inactives

    WR Mike Strachan

    RB Marlon Mack

    OLB Malik Jefferson

    DE Ben Banogu 

    T Julian Davenport

    C Ryan Kelly

    Center Ryan Kelly was officially downgraded to ‘out’ on Saturday afternoon, dealing with a knee injury and illness, and a personal matter. He did not participate in Thursday’s practice session.

    The matchup between Kelly and Davon Godchaux was to be a key factor in the Pats’ potential run-defense success for the front seven tonight.

