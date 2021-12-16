Patriots-Colts Week Fifteen Injury Report: Final Edition — Perkins ‘Out’ - Nine ‘Questionable’ for Pats

New England lists a total of ten players on Thursday’s report, while Indianapolis lists only two in advance of Saturday night’s showdown.

The New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Fifteen showdown in Indy.

The Pats and Colts will face off this Saturday, December 18 at 8:20pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here is Thursday’s afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Fifteen matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4)

OUT

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews, Shoulder (LP)

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs (LP)

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee (LP)

OT Trent Brown, Calf/Wrist (LP)

OL Yodney Cajuste, Illness (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring (LP)

S Adrian Phillips, Knee (LP)

What It Means: Patriots

While Perkins has been a ‘healthy scratch’ for much of the season, New England’s preemptive declaration of his status for Saturday does draw some questions about his ankle injury. Perkins has been a mainstay on the report for several weeks with an ankle injury. His early status update may be a precursor to an injured reserve designation.

In addition to the list’s usual suspects, both running back Damien Harris (hamstring) and safety Adrian Phillips (knee) are listed as ‘questionable’ after being limited participants in practice all week. Harris and Phillips each exited the Pats Week Thirteen win over the Buffalo Bills with their respective injuries.

Lastly, quarterback Mac Jones has been removed from the report, after having been listed for the past two days as a ‘full participant’ with a thumb injury on his non-throwing hand. While there was little doubt about Jones’ status heading into Saturday night, he is fully expected to play.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-6)

OUT

DT Antwaun Woods, Calf (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

C Ryan Kelly, Knee/Illness/Personal Matter (DNP)

What It Means: Colts

Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was a new addition to Indy’s report on Thursday, listed with a calf injury. While it has yet to be confirmed whether Woods suffered the injury during practice, the injury will keep him from suiting up against the Patriots on Saturday.

Despite being a full participant for Wednesday’s practice, center Ryan Kelly is listed as questionable, dealing with a knee injury and illness, and a personal matter. He did not participate in Thursday’s practice session.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke had been a non-participant throughout the week with an illness, but was removed from the report on Thursday.