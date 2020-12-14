Patriots Could Spoil Dolphins' Playoff Hopes in Week 15

The Dolphins are now on the fringe of the playoffs and they take on the Patriots this week, who beat Miami earlier in the year.

Week 15 presents not just an opportunity for the New England Patriots to compete against a division foe, but also an opportunity to spoil some playoff hopes.

Next Sunday the Patriots will face off against the Dolphins in Miami. The going is never easy when New England faces the Brian Flores-led squad down south this late in the season, and given how the Dolphins and Patriots have played since their first meeting this season it will be a monumental feat for New England to gather a win this time around.

However, if the Patriots can somehow get a win, they can spoil the chances of Miami making the playoffs.

As is stands right now - which is before the Baltimore Ravens face the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football - the Indianapolis Colts (6) and the Dolphins (7) hold the final playoff seeds in the AFC. Miami is sporting an 8-5 record, and Indy's record sits at 9-4. Looking from the outside in are the Las Vegas Raiders (7-6), who lost to the Colts in Week 14, and the Ravens (8-5). Behind Baltimore is the Patriots (6-7).

A win against Miami in Week 15 would mean a couple things: 1) The Dolphins' record would fall to 8-6, putting them just one game ahead of New England, 2) The Patriots' record would be 7-7, putting them one game behind Las Vegas as well, who they beat earlier in the year.

To sum it up - a win against their AFC East rivals would increase New England's playoff chances. Duh.

If Baltimore loses to the Browns Monday night, which is very viable given how well Cleveland has been playing as of late, then the Patriots would be one game behind Baltimore and the Raiders in the AFC standings. And since New England also beat the Ravens earlier in the season as well, if Baltimore and Las Vegas lost in Week 16 (the Raiders face the Dolphins that week), then the Patriots would find themselves as the final playoff seed in the AFC.

So, there is a heckuva lot on the line for the six-time Super Bowl champions in Week 15. A win would keep their playoff hopes alive. A loss would put their playoff hopes to rest.

But again, getting a win in Week 15 for the Patriots is easier said than done.

Miami is 7-2 since Week 5. The Dolphins, who have been rebuilding over the past couple years, are taking form as a playoff contender. Although they did lose to the Chiefs on Sunday by six points, they forced Patrick Mahomes to throw three interceptions - something he's never done in his young career - and rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 316 yards and scored three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), which are career highs for the Alabama product. And those stats came in a game in which his two starting wide receivers and starting tight end exited the game with injuries.

That being said, if New England wants to spoil Miami's playoff hopes, they have to play some of their best football of 2020.

The problem is, getting this Patriots team to play their best football isn't very easy.

Coming off a game in which they scored just three points against the Los Angeles Rams, New England looks lost on both sides of the football heading into Week 15. Cam Newton and the passing attack can't find any consistency, and Damien Harris and the run game find themselves being swept out of the game script due to their team falling behind early in games against strong opponents. On top of that, opposing running backs are running through New England's defense with ease, which has the Patriots falling behind early and often.

If Bill Belichick's team wants a win in Week 15, they have to fix those aforementioned issues. But at this point in this season, those problems seem to be unfixable.

Miami doesn't have an elite rushing attack, but they do have a head coach that knows the Patriots organization better than almost anyone in the league. Between Flores' brains and the team he has accumulated, it's hard to imagine New England scraping out a win this upcoming Sunday.

But hey, if they do, they'll be a bit closer to making the postseason. As if that matters.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL