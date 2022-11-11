The New England Patriots could use some stability in their offensive line. Unfortunately, in recent days, what one guy who offers a potential solution has been feeling is anything but "stable.'' ... all as a result of what the New England Patriots are calling "an extremely dirty play.''

Said Patriots veteran special-teamer Matthew Slater of the Chicago Bears’ Mike Pennel's illegal contact with New England's David Andrews that has caused Andrews to miss two weeks of action: "An extremely dirty play ... No place in our game for hits like that or plays like that."

The Patriots (5-4) are on a bye this week as Andrews, the erstwhile starting center, is breaking his silence on the hit from his team's 33-17 loss to Chicago in Week 7.

“It is what it is. It’s a violent game,” Andrews told MassLive. “He decided to do what he wanted to do, so it is what it is.”

Andrews, a team captain, returned to workouts on Wednesday and in his media visit this week noted that Pennel has not reached out to apologize for the illegal play, which caused him to be ejected and fined about $7,000.

The hit in question ...

The Patriots return to action in Week 11 against the 6-3 New York Jets, and New England’s offensive line room - featuring the recently-benched rookie Cole Strange - needs a boost.

Said Andrews: "I love the game of football. Excited to be back out there and be part of this team and get to do what I love.”

