Director of Racial Justice Program in MA Spoke to Patriots on Friday

Captain and special teams standout Matthew Slater mentioned last week that Bill Belichick has been doing a good job of addressing, listening and learning about social inequality during team meetings recently. But Belichick also reportedly brought in some external help to educate the players and staff on his football team.

The Patriots head coach brought in Rahsaan Hall, the director of the racial justice program at the ACLU of Massachusetts, to give the team an education on racism in the country, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

There have been plenty of questions over how the hyper-focused Bill Belichick would handle the last week. So here’s what he did: Like a lot of other clubs, the Patriots devoted Zoom meetings to discussion on what’s happening in our country, and Belichick actually brought in a speaker for one of them. Rahsaan Hall, director of the racial justice program at the ACLU of Massachusetts, addressed the team for an hour on Friday, giving them an education on racism in our country. Those I spoke with said that Hall was excellent, and spoke in great depth on the subject. And the theme of the session makes sense, given how Belichick has always used history to educate his teams. Also, there was a level of comfort there already, since the Patriots and Hall have worked together, with Hall having addressed the New England rookies during last June’s rookie transition program.

Without putting out a formal statement to address what's been going on in the country over the past couple weeks, Bill Belichick has been doing his part to make sure everyone on his football team - including himself - understands the severity of what's been going on. Kudos to him.