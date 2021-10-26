Patriots DL Christian Barmore on Patriots’ defense, 'We're Just Going to Get Better'

The New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets in Week 7 of the 2021 season, by an astonishing score of 54-13. It was a blowout in every sense of the word, especially in the fourth quarter, where New England piled on 20 points to complete the beat down.

When defensive lineman Christian Barmore was asked about how the Patriots’ defense played in their first home win of the season, he said that they played “really well” and “we did good”.

He also talked about preparation to stop the run.

"Oh yeah, we did really well. We grinded every day in practice, get better every day in practice, and we take the execution to the game."

There was certainly an emphasis on stopping on the run. When the Patriots traveled to MetLife Stadium to play the Jets back in week 2, the Jets were able to run all over New England's defense. The trio of Michael Carter, Ty Johnson, and Tevin Coleman rushed for 133 yards. Quarterback Zach Wilson even added 19 yards.

Last week's game was much different. The Jets offense only rushed for 62 yards, and 19 of them came on a reverse from wide receiver Elijah Moore. This time around, Michael Carter and Ty Johnson only ran for 43 yards.

As for Barmore, he continues to have a stand-out rookie season. Against the Jets, he had five QB pressures on a career-high 27 pass rushes. He also played in 41 snaps, which is more snaps than any other defensive lineman. Barmore also came up big with a huge 4th and 1 stop.

“Christian has done a great job of improving all of the phases of his game. He has played 5-technique, 3-technique, and has also played on the nose. He lined up in types of formations, made different blocks and he has improved all the way through. He’s durable and keeps learning from the snaps he takes on a daily basis. He keeps working hard, and that is so critical for someone in his position. I’m glad we have him…he’s made a lot of progress and I think he’ll continue to get better.”

Not only does Bill Belichick continue to have high praise for his promising rookie, but the amount of snaps Barmore is seeing week after week speaks for itself.

With the exception of week one and week three, in which Barmore only saw 26 and 27 snaps, the former Alabama star has played in at least 51 percent of defensive snaps. As a matter of fact, Barmore has played at least 43 percent of snaps in each of the first seven games. His highest snap count was against the Dallas Cowboys in week 6. In that game, Barmore was on the field for 51 snaps.

Next up for the Patriots is a week 8 matchup out on the west coast against the Los Angeles Chargers. If New England's defense is going to have any success at slowing the Chargers down, Barmore is going to have to continue being that consistent impact guy in the middle of Patriot's defensive line. His tasks will be to slow down Justin Herbert, Austin Eckler, and that potent offense.