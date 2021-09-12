Patriots-Dolphins Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Season-Opener

The Pats list six inactives, compared to the Dolphins five for Sunday’s week one matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The New England Patriots will open the regular season this Sunday, September 12 at 4:25pm against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. With preparations nearing their completion, the Patriots are set to take the field with several key free agent additions, some returning familiar faces and a new rookie quarterback with the expectations of an entire region on his shoulders.

With just over an hour until kickoff, the Patriots have released their list of Inactives:

OLB Ronnie Perkins

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Devin Asiasi

OL Yodny Cajuste

DB Shaun Wade

K Quinn Nordin

Both Perkins (shoulder) and Cajuste (hamstring) have been listed on the Patriots Injury report this week, and each were limited participants in practice.

With the elevation of K Nick Folk from the practice squad to the game day roster, it appeared that Nordin would be a likely inactive on Sunday.

Both Taylor and Asiasi have been highly-touted as kept pieces of the Pats offense in 2021. With Taylor out, expect to see Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden share downs with lead back Damien Harris. James White should be the primary option on third-down and in no-huddle work. Asiasi being out bodes well for the health and potential usage of newcomers Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry at tight end.

Perhaps the best news for the Patriots regarding their list of inactives is that both DB Jalen Mills and WR Nelson Agholor are active. Each player had missed practice on Thursday, tending to respective ankle injuries. Agholor moved well during practice on Friday, and Mills was seen looking limper during team warm-ups. With Shaun Wade inactive, expect Mills to share snaps with Joejuan Williams at corner opposite J.C. Jackson

Behind Enemy Lines

For the Dolphins, the following players will be inactive:

DB Trill Williams

OL Greg Little

WR Preston Williams

DB Elijah Campbell

CB Noah Igbinoghene

Williams had been a regular in Miami’s injury report throughout the week, thus his being listed is not a great surprise.

Little had been considered a potential fill-in for OL Austin Jackson, who had been placed on the COVID list earlier this week. Jackson will play, giving some strength back to Miami’s offensive line.

Igbinoghene and Campbell both being out thins the Dolphins depth in the secondary, meaning that starters Xavier Howard, Byron Jones (at corner) and Eric Rowe and Jason McCourty (at safety) should see extensive action on Sunday.