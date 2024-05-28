Patriots' Drake Maye Gets Major Contract Update Ahead of Rookie Year
The New England Patriots' third-overall pick has finally put pen to paper before his first year pro gets underway.
According to insider Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Patriots and quarterback Drake Maye have agreed to terms for a rookie-scale contract, officially inking the signal caller in New England just over a month from his selection in this year's draft.
While the exact numbers have yet to be revealed, it effectively locks Maye under contract for the next four years in New England, with a fifth-year option on the table if the team chooses to accept it. The former UNC quarterback joins the Patriots' WR Javon Baker, DB Marcellas Dial, QB Joe Milton, and TE Jaheim Bell as first-year players to sign their deals.
The landscape has remained smooth in the process of Maye's arrival to New England, having rave reviews surrounding his development through training and OTAs, and many around the league vocal about the premier traits and sky-high ceiling. Now, with his place on the team set in stone, it can continue to add to the excitement as we await his chance to get on the field in Foxboro.
With a few months to go until the next NFL season gets underway, keep an eye on how the rest of the Patriots rookies fare in their contract discussions, as OT Caedan Wallace, OG Layden Robinson, and second-round WR Ja'Lynn Polk still await their respective agreements.
