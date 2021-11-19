Patriots-Falcons Inactives: What It Means For Thursday’s Week Eleven Showdown

The New England Patriots list five inactives, as opposed to the Atlanta Falcons listing seven for Thursday’s Week Ten matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week Eleven of the 2021 NFL Season at 8:20pm ET on Thursday, November 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Falcons have released their list of Inactives:

Patriots Inactives:

QB Jarrett Stidham

DE Ronnie Perkins

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Devin Asiasi

G Yasir Durant

New England’s list of inactive players for Week Eleven contain no major surprises.

With J.J. Taylor inactive, the Pats will be employing the trio fo Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden in the backfield.

Tight end Jonnu Smith, who missed Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, is active and will play on Thursday. Smith may possibly be a factor carrying the ball out of the backfield on situational runs and jet sweeps, as Atlanta has had difficulty defending the run.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise, Jr. has been sidelined this past week in practice due to an illness. However, he is active and will play on Thursday.

Lastly, CB Shaun Wade, who had been a weekly staple on the inactives list, is active and may provide some depth for the Pats in the secondary.

Falcons Inactives:

WR Christian blake

CB Kendall Sheffield

S Jaylinn Hawkins

DT John Cominsy

DT Marlon Davidson

DT Tyeler Davidson

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Having placed tight end Hayden Hurst on injured reserve prior to Thursday’s matchup, the Falcons elevated both tight end Parker Hesse and wide receiver Marvin Hall from the practice squad. Hall had spent much of training camp with the Patriots.

Earlier in the evening, RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson was out on the field testing his ankle with a trainer alongside him. He looked hobbled a bit, and eventually was ruled out for Thursday’s matchup.