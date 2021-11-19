Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Patriots-Falcons Inactives: What It Means For Thursday’s Week Eleven Showdown

    The New England Patriots list five inactives, as opposed to the Atlanta Falcons listing seven for Thursday’s Week Ten matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
    Author:

    The New England Patriots are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week Eleven of the 2021 NFL Season at 8:20pm ET on Thursday, November 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

    With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Falcons have released their list of Inactives:

    Patriots Inactives:

    QB Jarrett Stidham

    DE Ronnie Perkins

    RB J.J. Taylor

    TE Devin Asiasi

    G Yasir Durant

    New England’s list of inactive players for Week Eleven contain no major surprises.  

    With J.J. Taylor inactive, the Pats will be employing the trio fo Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden in the backfield. 

    Tight end Jonnu Smith, who missed Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, is active and will play on Thursday. Smith may possibly be a factor carrying the ball out of the backfield on situational runs and jet sweeps, as Atlanta has had difficulty defending the run.

    Read More

    Defensive end Deatrich Wise, Jr. has been sidelined this past week in practice due to an illness. However, he is active and will play on Thursday. 

    Lastly, CB Shaun Wade, who had been a weekly staple on the inactives list, is active and may provide some depth for the Pats in the secondary. 

    Falcons Inactives: 

    WR Christian blake

    CB Kendall Sheffield

    S Jaylinn Hawkins

    DT John Cominsy

    DT Marlon Davidson

    DT Tyeler Davidson

    RB Cordarrelle Patterson 

    Having placed tight end Hayden Hurst on injured reserve prior to Thursday’s matchup, the Falcons elevated both tight end Parker Hesse and wide receiver Marvin Hall from the practice squad. Hall had spent much of training camp with the Patriots. 

    Earlier in the evening, RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson was out on the field testing his ankle with a trainer alongside him. He looked hobbled a bit, and eventually was ruled out for Thursday’s matchup. 

    Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson
    News

    Patriots Game Night Spotlight: With Patterson out, who steps up for Atlanta?

    30 minutes ago
    Patriots RB Damien Harris
    News

    Patriots-Falcons Inactives: What It Means For Thursday’s Week Eleven Showdown

    1 hour ago
    6188482072b97
    News

    Patriots-Falcons Pregame Notebook: Roster Notes, Game Prediction and More

    3 hours ago
    patriots DT Christian Barmore
    News

    Patriots vs. Falcons: Three to Watch on Defense vs. Atlanta

    21 hours ago
    Rhamondre Stevenson blows a kiss to the crowd during his first preseason game against the Washington Football Team
    News

    Patriots vs. Falcons: Three to Watch on Offense vs. Atlanta

    22 hours ago
    Patriots DE Chase Winovich
    News

    Winovich, Uche, Perry Included in Patriots’ Roster Moves in Advance of Week Eleven Matchp with Falcons

    Nov 17, 2021
    Patriots TE Jonnu Smith
    News

    Patriots-Falcons Week Eleven Injury Report: Final Edition — Thirteen Pats ‘Questionable’ for Thursday

    Nov 17, 2021
    Patriots ILB Coach Jerod Mayo with head coach Bill Belichick
    News

    Patriots’ Coach Jerod Mayo Continues to Make His Case as a Notable NFL Head Coaching Candidate

    Nov 17, 2021