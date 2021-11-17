Patriots-Falcons Week Eleven Injury Report: Final Edition — Thirteen Pats ‘Questionable’ for Thursday

The Pats, however, are likely to once again have the services of two key members of their ground attack.

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Eleven showdown in Atlanta.

The Pats and Falcons will face off this Thursday, November 18 at 8:20pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Eleven matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee (LP)

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs (LP)

RB Brandon Bolden, Hip (LP)

OT Trent Brown, Calf (LP)

S Kyle Dugger, Ankle (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

WR N'Keal Harry, Knee (LP)

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle (LP)

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (LP)

CB Jalen Mills, Forearm (LP)

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder (LP)

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness (LP)

What It Means: Patriots

Running back Damien Harris and return specialist Gunner Olszewski have been removed from the report, indicating that they have cleared concussion protocol. Barring any setbacks or lingering effects from their respective head injuries, both players are expected to play on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Patriots placed linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve, while activating edge rusher Chase Winovich. While Uche will be forced to miss at least three games, Winovich may possibly suit up for Thursday’s matchup with the Falcons.

Tight end Jonnu Smith, who missed Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns with a shoulder injury, did make the trip to Atlanta. While his status is officially listed as ‘questionable,’ his traveling with the team may be a positive sign for his status on Thursday.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr, who has been listed on the team’s weekly reports with an illness, is officially listed as ‘questionable’ for Thursday evening.

ATLANTA FALCONS

OUT

LB Daren Bates, groin (DNP)

TE Hayden Hurst, ankle (DNP)

CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle (LP)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle (LP)

What It Means: Falcons

Running back/Receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has been limited all week with an ankle injury. While the consensus opinion on his playing status has been more negative than positive, Patterson is officially listed as ‘questionable’ for Thursday, with Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith calling him a ‘game time decision.’

Linebacker Daren Bates, tight end Hayden Hurst and cornerback Kendall Sheffield have all been ruled out for Thursday’s Week Eleven matchup with the Patriots. Hurst’s absence puts a bit more pressure on the capable shoulders of tight end Kyle Pitts, who has emerged as Atlanta’s top offensive option in the passing game. Sheffield’s absence will be felt in the Falcons’ secondary, which has been a bit thin beyond top cornerback A.J. Terrell. Terrell has not allowed more than 30 yards in coverage thus far, in 2021.