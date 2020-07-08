Cam Newton Provides Middling Opportunity For Sports Bettors

Usually, Vegas is on the same page across the board when it comes to over/unders. But since Cam Newton joined the New England Patriots, it seems as though he broke the system.

It's hard to know just how well Newton will do. He has dealt with some injury problems the past two seasons and just hasn't been the same player. On the other end of the spectrum, Newton is a former NFL MVP. He led the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance. Now imagine what he can do in New England with Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels coaching him up.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn't seem to be too confident in Newton. They have some of the lowest totals across all sportsbooks. They have the over/under for Newton's season totals set at 19.5 touchdowns and 2,950.5 passing yards.

For a former MVP that would be quite disappointing. If those are the numbers that Newton ends up putting up, the Patriots will likely have a difficult season.

Then there is Bovada. They seem to be expecting that Newton will have a great season for the Patriots in 2020. They have his over/under touchdown total set at 25, and his passing yards over/under set at 3,650.

Now those are the numbers of a starting quarterback on a playoff team.

These varying totals offer a unique and lucrative opportunity for bettors. A betting tactic known as "middling" exploits wide differences in over/unders such as the varying numbers when it comes to Newton's season totals.

For example, when it comes to Newton, you could take the over on his passing touchdowns total at DraftKings while taking the under at Bovada, which could bring about an opportunity to win some serious cash. The same goes for his passing yards totals; you can bet over at DraftKings, and under at Bovada.

The Patriots signing of Newton makes for some interesting possibilities. Newton's best season came in 2015 when he threw for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns. If Newton is able to perform at that level then Patriots fans will be happy.

But after Newton's injury battles it is hard to expect such an amazing season. The best bet is to expect a middle-of-the-road season.

Even if Newton has an average season, there is some money to be made. The varying belief in Newton gives sports bettors an opportunity to cash in on multiple bets.