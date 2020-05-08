PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Jarrett Stidham's 2020 Fantasy Outlook Has Fans Split on How to Feel About QB

Devon Clements

We're all trying to predict how the New England Patriots will fare in the 2020 season without Tom Brady. We don't really have much else to do anyway. But to figure this out, it's wise to hone in on the team's current quarterback situation, as the next starting quarterback's performance will weigh heavily on how the team performs in the upcoming season. 

The quarterback that is projected to be the starter for New England in 2020 is 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham. With veteran Brian Hoyer, and UDFA's J'Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke also on the depth chart, it's clear that the Patriots intentionally didn't add anyone to the roster that would compete with Stidham for the starting job, so Stidham - unless he crumbles during the preseason and Hoyer is named the starter Week 1 - is the successor to Brady for the time being. 

One way to gauge how Stidham will perform as the starter is fantasy projections, which ESPN just rolled out earlier this week. 

Here is Stidham's projected stat line for the 2020 season, per ESPN Fantasy:

Completion %
Passing Yards
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs

Jarrett Stidham

64%

3,560

19

12

46

193

2

To understand how Patriots nation feels about this type of performance from Stidham this upcoming season, I ran a poll on Twitter asking the question, "Would you be happy if Stidham performed this way?"

Here were the results from the poll:

Yes: 39.8%

No: 24.6 %

Meh: 35.6%

Overall, the fan base seems split on how to feel about the second-year QB if he were to produce in that fashion. It's understandable, as that stat line is about as average as you can get for a starting NFL quarterback. 

To put Stidham's stat line into perspective, here are some starting quarterbacks that had similar passing stat lines last season:

Completion %
Passing Yards
Passing TDs
Interceptions

Sam Darnold

61.9

3,024

19

13

Mitchell Trubisky

63.2

3,138

17

10

Kyler Murray

64.4

3,722

20

12

I will leave it up to you determine whether you're okay with Stidham being lumped into that kind of company. But what's really important about Stidham's projected stat line is that we provide context. 

If the Patriots were to win the division and make the playoffs, then that mediocre stat line would likely be viewed as progress for a former Day 3 pick that hadn't played meaningful snaps in the NFL until this year and had to face a tough schedule in 2020. However, if New England fell short of a division title and possibly even a playoff berth, the finger would likely be pointed at Stidham for falling short of those things.  

While this is just one more way to try and guess how Stidham will perform as the Patriots' starting quarterback, it still doesn't seem to give Patriots nation as a whole a definitive stance on how to feel about the Auburn product. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Patriots Might Have Skipped Over Cam Newton Because of Josh McDaniels

A Carolina reporter sheds light on McDaniels' feeling towards Newton when he spoke to Carolina about their head-coaching vacancy.

Devon Clements

by

Partridge

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Cassh Maluia

The Patriots selected Maluia with the 204th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

GodfatherII

Patriots Have Tough 2020 Schedule No Matter How You Look at It

No matter which formula you use, the Patriots have a tough slate of opponents in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Dustin Woodard

The Patriots selected Woodard with the 230th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Ranking Each Game on Patriots' 2020 Schedule

The Patriots' schedule has officially been released and it is now time to figure out the most difficult games on the docket for them.

Max McAuliffe

2020 Schedule Takeaways: Patriots Tied For Most Primetime Games in NFL

Some initial thoughts right after the official release of the 2020 NFL schedules.

Devon Clements

A Look at Patriots’ Official Schedule For 2020 Season

A look at who and when the Patriots will face their opponents for the upcoming 2020 season.

Devon Clements

A look a previous Patriots-Dolphins Season Openers

Devon Clements

Everything Patriots Fans Need to Know Ahead of NFL's 2020 Schedule Release

A guide to to everything you should know before the Patriots' schedule for the 2020 season is released tonight.

Devon Clements

Report: Chase Winovich Underwent Offseason Hernia Surgery in February

The second year defensive player is coming off a strong rookie season in which he recorded 10 QB hits and 5.5 sacks.

Devon Clements