Patriots Game Night Spotlight: With Patterson out, who steps up for Atlanta?

Do the Falcons have enough offensive firepower to overcome the absence of one of their best dual-threat offensive weapons?

Though the New England Patriots have been quite impressive on both sides of the ball as of late, their defense continues to be their greatest strength. The Pats preventive sixth in overall defense, and second in the league in points allowed. Football Outsiders also has the Patriots ranked fifth in DVOA entering their Week Eleven matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

Since the departure of wide receiver Calvin Ridley in Week Eight, the Atlanta Falcons have struggled to find consistency on offense. While quarterback Matt Ryan is still more-than-capable of putting points on the board, his supporting cast has been thin when it comes to productivity. Their two top options have been tight end Kyle Pitts, and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. The former Patriot has been one of Atlanta’s most versatile weapons on offense, capable of breaking for big yardage on the ground, and with sure hands in the receiving game.

However, just prior to kickoff for their Week Eleven matchup with the Patriots, Atlanta revealed that Patterson would be inactive for Thursday’s game, still nursing an ankle injury. He had been a limited participant in practice all week. During team warmups, Patterson was out on the field testing his ankle with a trainer alongside him. He looked hobbled a bit, and eventually was ruled out for Thursday’s matchup.

Patterson out, now what?

With Patterson inactive for Thursday, the Falcons are expected to utilize their prolific rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts is one of Atlanta’s most reliable receivers, compiling 606 receiving yards and one touchdown In an attempt to contain, or marginally disrupt, Pitts’ productivity, cornerback J.C. Jackson will draw him in man coverage, with safeties Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips likely to assist in zone. While Pitts is tough to stop, Bill Belichick and the Patriots will do their best to keep him in check.

Should they find success in restraining Pitts, the Patriots will force the Falcons to rely on their depth receivers such as Tajae Sharpe, Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus has just 17, 16 and 15 catches, respectively.

This strategy may play into the Patriots favor. New England’s secondary has performed well in recent weeks and ranks eighth in the league, allowing just 220 yards per game. Over the last three games, the Patriots have allowed an average of 162 yards per game.

In short, Atlanta will have its difficulties in getting production out of their passing game with Patterson out. Though he has been more productive as a ball carrier, his versatility also limits what the team can do in the passing game. Earlier this week, Bill Belichick praised his former pupil, heaping effusive praise upon Patterson.

“He’s dynamic,” Belichick said. “He can break the game open on kick returns, catching the ball, and running the ball or a combination of both…He runs by guys on go-routes. He takes short runs or passes and explosively breaks tackles or busts through a hole and chews up 25, 30 or more yards in a hurry.”

The Falcons will deploy a heavy dose of Kyle Pitts in the passing game on Thursday, along with Mike Davis taking control of the ground attack. While each is productive in his own right, it may be a bit unrealistic to expect them to carry the load against a tough Patriots defense on Thursday.