Patriots Host Cornerback Jameson Houston for Work Out

The New England Patriots continue to keep their roster options open by hosting defensive back Jameson Houston for a workout on Tuesday.

Houston originally signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, having played his college football at Baylor. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound cornerback also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles during his rookie year, playing 22 snaps on defense and 22 snaps on special teams through three games.

In May, Houston was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars along with a 2023 sixth-round selection in exchange for fellow cornerback Josiah Scott. He was waived in August after appearing in two preseason contests. During that span, Houston logged one solo tackle and one pass breakup.

The Patriots have been searching for help in the secondary for much of the season. Since their trade of Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers, the Pats have been a bit thin at outside corner. While J.C. Jackson has been a stellar steward of the top spot at the position, both Jalen Mills and Joejuan Williams have had their highs and lows in attempting to fill the second corner spot.

New England has also had its struggles at slot corner in 2021. While Jonathan Jones was once again expected to be the team's first option at the position, he was placed on season-ending injured reserve in late October. Since that time, cornerback Myles Bryant has taken the majority of his snaps in the slot. Rookie Shaun Wade was a highly-touted prospect at slot cornerback during his time at Ohio State. However, he has yet to take a regular season snap; most recently spending time in concussion protocol.

New England currently has three open spots on their practice squad in advance of their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.