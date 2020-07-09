PatriotMaven
Patriots Post Epic Hype Video Welcoming Cam Newton to New England

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots made the signing of quarterback Cam Newton official on Tuesday by posting a hype video of Newton, with the title "Hungrier than ever."

Check out the video, which shares clips of Newton's play over the years, pictures and videos from his Instagram, as well as reactions from analysts:

Newton, according to the team website, will wear the No. 1 jersey as a Patriot.

Newton's contract with New England is for one year, with a minimum base salary of $1.05 million. He received a $550,000 signing bonus, and can earn up to $6.45 million in incentives and per-game roster bonuses, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

It was reported on Tuesday by La Canfora that Newton's contract also does not include a provision that prevents the Patriots from franchise tagging him in 2021. So not only did the Patriots manage to sign the former MVP at a low cost this offseason, but if Newton plays well next season New England can prevent him from going elsewhere next offseason by tagging him. Doing that would retain Newton at a rate that would likely be cheaper than his rate on the open market.

Signing a modest contract seemed like an odd move for a player that, when healthy, is still one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. But according to Newton, being respected, which is something he apparently found with the Patriots, is more important than money, which he made clear in an Instagram post following the news that he signed with the six-time Super Bowl champions. 

