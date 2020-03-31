Matthew Slater Says Although Patriots' Identity is Shifting, Goals Stay the Same

Although the greatest of all-time quarterback has left New England, don't expect his former teammates or coaches to feel sorry for themselves.

That's the attitude special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater took during a conference call on Monday with media members when asked if the Patriots' goals will change now that Tom Brady is gone.

"I don't think the goals change at all," Slater said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. "I don't think the standards change at all...We're not the victims here. You don't have time to waste any season in the NFL."

He's right. There is no time to waste in the NFL. And to say the Patriots are the victims in the wake of Brady's decision to join Tampa Bay is a knock on Bill Belichick's ability to build a strong roster, and a knock on the team's ability to overcome adversity.

Although the 42-year-old QB is now gone, New England still has an elite secondary that includes Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. They also have other talented defensive players like Dont'a Hightower, Lawrence Guy, J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Jonathan Jones and Chase Winovich, to name a few. On the other side of the ball, if center David Andrews returns next season the team's offensive line will become a top-5 unit like they were in 2018, to go along with a handful of talented running backs and pass-catchers.

So, while the identity of the Patriots may be changing a bit in the post-Tom Brady era, it's for the better, not the worst.

"A lot of our identity over the last 20 years has been centered on him," Slater said via Perry. "Any time you transition from a player like that, it's a tall task. There's a lot of emotions involved."

The future of the Patriots franchise weighs heavily on the team's ability to find Brady's successor. Whether that be former fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham or someone they may draft this year remains to be seen. But to think New England isn't capable of winning the AFC East or making the playoffs in 2020 isn't possible without Brady makes it obvious you're forgetting who New England's head coach is. Belichick was the one that drafted and helped develop Brady into the greatest player to ever play his position, and don't forget that he also drafted and developed Jimmy Garoppolo, who just competed in a Super Bowl as the 49ers starting QB in February.

If there is one team in the league you should believe can have success after moving on from Brady, it's the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Yes, much of their success over the past two decades was because of Brady. But the man running the show in Foxboro - Bill Belichick - has the knowledge and tools to flourish without Brady.

There's a reason Belichick extended Slater and Devin McCourty before free agency began, and that's because he knows he needs them to continue being pillars of the franchise if the team wants to find continued success after Brady's tenure. Those are just two of the many smart moves Belichick has made and will continue to make in the post-Brady era.

The Patriots head coach has outsmarted other NFL head coaches plenty of times during his reign in New England, and there is no reason to believe he won't continue to do just that. While it may be a bit more challenging now more than ever to do that, it just makes the process even more rewarding for him.

Brady may have something to prove now that he is no longer a Patriot, but Belichick has plenty to prove as well, along with the remainder of the Patriots roster that feel they are being counted out now that Brady is gone. So don't expect Belichick or the Patriots to roll over in the 2020 season. Instead, expect much of the same from them, which is being a winning football team that exceeds expectations.