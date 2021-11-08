Patriots Injuries in Week Nine Could be a Cause for Concern

Four key contributors to the Patriots’ offense left Sunday’s 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers, and did not return to the action on the field.

When it comes to team sports, it has often been said that health is the great equalizer. On Sunday, the joy over the New England Patriots' 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers may have been leveled by the concern over the injuries to some key members of their offense.

Patriots’ return specialist Gunner Olszewski and running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson exited Sunday’s Week Nine contest with head injuries, while tight end Jonnu Smith left the game with a shoulder injury. None of the aforementioned players returned to the game after their initial departures from the field at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson went down with 11:31 remaining in the fourth quarter after an 11-yard gain and received medical attention on the sideline before heading to the locker room. He was listed as questionable to return with a head injury but didn't play another snap. The rookie compiled 106 total yards, with 10 rushes for 62 yards and two receptions for 44 yards.

Damien Harris

Harris fell victim to a crushing hit from Panthers defensive end Brian Burns in the backfield with 7:18 remaining in the game. Harris remained on the ground for a notable amount of time, before receiving some medical attention. The Alabama product walked to the locker room, and was shortly thereafter ruled out for the remainder of the game with a head injury. Harris finished the game with 30 yards rushing on 15 carries, with one touchdown. It was Harris’ seventh rushing touchdown of the season.

Trouble in the Backfield?

The Patriots' rushing attack was the team’s unquestioned strength against the Panthers on Sunday. New England amassed 151 rushing yards against a tough Panthers run defense. However, the injuries to Harris and Stevenson are potential causes for concern. In Week Ten, the Patriots will welcome the Cleveland Browns to Foxboro. The Browns employ the third-ranked rushing defense. While it is still too early to speculate on the injury status of either running back, Brandon Bolden finished Week Nine as the only healthy running back. Bolden compiled 81 total yards, 54 rushing yards on eight carries, with two catches for 27 yards.

Gunner Olszewski

Patriots kick returner Gunner Olszewski suffered a head injury early in the second quarter while returning a kickoff. He took a hard shot to the head while returning Carolina’s kick, spinning the final few yards to the New England 30-yard line. Olszewski appeared to be a bit woozy as he was helped to the sidelines by his teammates, before leaving the game. The Patriots were quick to rule him out for the remainder of the game.

Jonnu Smith

Smith has been slow to emerge as a force in the Patriots offensive attack. A portion of the blame for that is due to injury. In Week Seven against the New York Jets, Smith left the contest with a shoulder injury, and has been a mainstay on New England’s injury reports since that time. On Sunday, Smith left the game with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Further details are expected to be known regarding the Patriots’ injuries on Monday.